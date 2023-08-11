Far-Left NYC Democrat Admits His Party Looks Bad Over Border Crisis
Tipsheet

You Know That Rumor About Barack Obama? It's Resurfaced Again.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 11, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

These rumors have been circulating for years. Barack Obama's sexual orientation has been debated, though it’s been relegated to the conspiracy theory side. Now, his biographer is revealing the former president's fantasies that would confirm the suspicions of those who felt Obama was gay. Whether she was joking or not, the late Joan Rivers commented on this topic in a brief street interview in 2014. She also claimed Michelle Obama was transgender, which is another tin foil hat theory, albeit entertaining. Some folks get into the weeds on this stuff. 

The biographer reports that Obama had confided to a former girlfriend that he had sexual fantasies with men. The timing of this revelation comes off the heels of a tragic and bizarre incident at the former president’s estate in Martha’s Vineyard, where his personal chef drowned under mysterious circumstances while paddleboarding (via Daily Caller): 

Former President Barack Obama once wrote that he fantasized about having sexual relations with other men, biographer David Garrow said in an interview published on Wednesday. 

The former president expressed his fantasies in a letter to a girlfriend at the time, Garrow told Tablet magazine in the interview. That letter has been redacted and is currently in the possession of Emory University, according to Garrow.

The ex-girlfriend provided a copy of the letter, but had redacted one paragraph, Garrow told Tablet, who said she revealed the paragraph was about “homosexuality.” 

“Sometime, right about when Rising Star came out, Alex indirectly sold the original, sold those letters, and they ended up at Emory,” Garrow told Tablet while discussing his 2017 biography of Obama, “Rising Star,” which touched on Obama reportedly dreaming about homosexuality. “So Emory put out a press release saying, ‘We’ve gotten these rare letters by Barack Obama.’ And no mention of this paragraph that was too sensitive. None of the papers mentioned it. Emory didn’t mention it.” 

I’m not too invested in this aspect of Barack Obama’s personal life. Here’s the latest from his biographer—do with it what you will. Victoria Taft over at PJ Media elaborated further on the letters.

 

 

