That Alleged Judgeship Threat Seems to Have Come Back to Haunt a Jack...
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness?
The Pro-Life Dilemma and the Politics of Prudence
Jack Smith Thinks He Can Leak Evidence, but Trump Can't
LGBT Love Is Love Fallout Harms Foster Children
'Bidenomics' Has Been a Disaster
Kaine Supports Increased Government Surveillance of Private Health Information
We Need More Bible, Not Less
Cyber-Workforce Crisis Another National Security Failure for Biden Administration
Disney's Latest Ploy to Indoctrinate Children Is Beyond Disgraceful
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations
Seattle Cop Unleashes Fury On 'Spineless Mayor' In Resignation Letter
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates
Tipsheet

This Has to Be One of the Most Tone-Deaf Segments From a CNN Host in Awhile

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 10, 2023 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

John King isn't the worst of all the hosts on this network. He’s also not immune to the liberal bias that permeates the offices at CNN. King and Dana Bash had one of the most tone-deaf segments in recent memory. I know, a lot of what’s on CNN and MSNBC is insufferable—I watch it, so you don’t have to—but this tete-a-tete packed an extra kick when the pair discussed the views of Republican voters. King said that GOP voters are good people, but when they weigh in on issues like the Ukraine War, it reads like something out of a Tucker Carlson commentary, with views that would break their fact-checking machine.

Bash agreed with her former husband, saying that the base of the Republican Party is heavily invested in conspiratorial views because they essentially don’t believe CNN. King also acknowledged that conservative voters view CNN as anathema regarding accurate reporting, adding that they think the network is part of the problem.

The network was at the forefront of peddling the manufactured evidence in the Russian collusion hoax. That’s sort of why everyone laughs at CNN. Also, wasn’t it Mr. King who dropped a whopper of a lie in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing that law enforcement has arrested a person of interest? This trip-up predates Trump, and even ardent liberals have mocked the network for being terrible at their jobs. 

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter

Before he departed The Daily Show, Jon Stewart would call CNN “the most busted name in news.” 

Commenting on the network’s poor Boston Marathon bombing coverage, Stewart quipped, “They have figured out a way to s— in their own mouths! CNN has become the human centipede of news." 

Those nauseating segments have become more pointed and vicious since the Trump presidency. But the tantrum and irritation these folks feel, because we ignore and dismiss their nonsense is delicious.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
That Alleged Judgeship Threat Seems to Have Come Back to Haunt a Jack Smith Staffer Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments Julio Rosas
Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations Rebecca Downs
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter