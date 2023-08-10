This Has to Be One of the Most Tone-Deaf Segments From a CNN Host in Awhile

John King isn't the worst of all the hosts on this network. He’s also not immune to the liberal bias that permeates the offices at CNN. King and Dana Bash had one of the most tone-deaf segments in recent memory. I know, a lot of what’s on CNN and MSNBC is insufferable—I watch it, so you don’t have to—but this tete-a-tete packed an extra kick when the pair discussed the views of Republican voters. King said that GOP voters are good people, but when they weigh in on issues like the Ukraine War, it reads like something out of a Tucker Carlson commentary, with views that would break their fact-checking machine.

CNN's John King:



Listening to Republican voters who are skeptical of support for Ukraine is "like watching the open of an old Tucker Carlson show..."



"They're good people...They go to Church! But they believe things that would break our fact-check machine...And they don't trust… pic.twitter.com/oVrKSRGTlK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2023

Bash agreed with her former husband, saying that the base of the Republican Party is heavily invested in conspiratorial views because they essentially don’t believe CNN. King also acknowledged that conservative voters view CNN as anathema regarding accurate reporting, adding that they think the network is part of the problem.

CNN's John King:



Listening to Republican voters who are skeptical of support for Ukraine is "like watching the open of an old Tucker Carlson show..."



"They're good people...They go to Church! But they believe things that would break our fact-check machine...And they don't trust… pic.twitter.com/oVrKSRGTlK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2023

The network was at the forefront of peddling the manufactured evidence in the Russian collusion hoax. That’s sort of why everyone laughs at CNN. Also, wasn’t it Mr. King who dropped a whopper of a lie in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing that law enforcement has arrested a person of interest? This trip-up predates Trump, and even ardent liberals have mocked the network for being terrible at their jobs.

Before he departed The Daily Show, Jon Stewart would call CNN “the most busted name in news.”

Commenting on the network’s poor Boston Marathon bombing coverage, Stewart quipped, “They have figured out a way to s— in their own mouths! CNN has become the human centipede of news."

Those nauseating segments have become more pointed and vicious since the Trump presidency. But the tantrum and irritation these folks feel, because we ignore and dismiss their nonsense is delicious.