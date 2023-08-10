Law Professor Highlights the Obvious About Hunter Biden's Bank Records

Katie wrote about it yesterday. It might take a few weeks, maybe months, because the media is bound to salivate over the impending fourth indictment of Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election investigation. Still, they’ll have to return to the emerging Biden bribery scandal. There’s too much money and credible witness testimony to dismiss the Biden bribery scandal as a nothing burger. It’s not Russian disinformation. The establishment press and their intelligence community and social media allies tried that, only to be forced to admit that Hunter Biden’s laptop was genuine.

Since then, the Justice Department has meddled in IRS investigations into the president’s son. Those operations could usher impeachment hearings for Attorney General Merrick Garland, but that’s another battle. The FD-1023 report from the FBI’s informant, who's been feeding the bureau intelligence on the Bidens’ relationship with Burisma since 2018, details a hefty bribery scheme, where $10 million was doled out to Joe and Hunter in 2015-16.

Now, we have Hunter’s bank records, where millions were wired to the family, including from corrupt Central Asian oligarchs. You can’t deliver the ‘I know nothing’ defense, Joe, when your son collected $20 million in these sleazy deals. Either you had prior knowledge, or your dementia is now so severe that the 25th Amendment should be invoked. There’s no illusion of access here, a pathetic attempt by Democrats at linguistic gymnastics to rationalize these business deals. That can’t exist when there’s this much money involved.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor, highlighted where the illusion defense is shattered and how it’s impossible to believe that Joe didn’t know what was happening; he “absolutely” did. Also, did you catch how Hunter used these monies to buy a Porsche?

The latest bank records indicate the Biden family has received more than $20 million, including from corrupt Kazakh figures. Some of this money provided Hunter Biden with extravagant toys. On April 22, 2014, Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev wired $142,300 to the Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank account. That account then shows the exact same amount being wired to a New Jersey car dealership for a Fisker sports car for Hunter. Finding the Fisker unsuitable, Hunter traded it in for a Porsche. Notably, these payments often coincided with dinners and meetings with Joe Biden. Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the widow of Moscow ex-Mayor Yury Luzhkov, wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton Feb. 14, 2014. She later attended a dinner with Joe and Hunter Biden at Washington, DC, hotspot Café Milano. For weeks, Joe Biden’s prior claims have been collapsing as his allies in the media and Congress struggle for an alternative spin on these new disclosures. The president’s denials of any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings has finally have been exposed as a lie. Even the Washington Post has acknowledged Biden lied when he insisted that Hunter never made any money in China. It was always a boldfaced falsehood (and a confusing claim from a man who insisted that he had no knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings). But the testimony of associate Devon Archer and new bank records forced the paper and others to recognize the falsehood. (via NY Post)

And no, the weather wasn’t discussed at these dinners. More details from the bank records will probably drop later. Joe Biden’s bank records have been requested, which he’ll refuse to turn over, prompting an impeachment inquiry, per the red line drawn by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. There’s also Eric Schwerin, a former partner at Hunter Biden’s firm, who reportedly “managed almost every aspect” of the younger Biden’s financial life.

House Republicans must depose that man as expeditiously as possible.