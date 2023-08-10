Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website

Some images on Burisma’s then-operational website back in 2014 did not sit well with Hunter Biden. The site featured an image of his father, Joe Biden, who served as vice president of the United States at the time. Joe Biden’s then-counsel as VP, Demetra Lambros, reached out to Eric Schwerin to remove the image of the Delaware liberal and Devon Archer. Did this hit too close to home? Also, I thought Joe never discussed or was aware of his son’s business dealings. Of course, that was a lie, probably worse than ‘if you like your plan, you can keep it’ during the Obamacare pitch. The Daily Caller has the rest:

Hunter Biden and his business associates told Ukrainian energy firm Burisma to remove a picture of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma board member Devon Archer from its website, emails from the Hunter Biden laptop archive show. In May 2014, then-VP Biden’s counsel Demetra Lambros told Eric Schwerin, a business associate at Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, to have Burisma remove an image of Joe Biden and Archer from its website, according to emails from Biden’s laptop archive. Hey, guys,” Schwerin said in a May 13, 2014 email to Hunter Biden and Archer. “There is apparently a photo of Devon and the VP on Burisma’s website (I can’t see it – the website isn’t working very well right now) but Demetra (VP Counsel) called and asked that we tell Burisma they need to take it down (legally they aren’t comfortable with the VP’s picture being up on the site as what seems like an endorsement).” Schwerin was referencing then-VP Biden’s counsel Demetra Lambros, whom President Biden appointed in June 2021 to serve as Chair of the President’s Commission on White House fellowships. She previously worked with Biden in 1996 as General Counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee under then-Democratic Delaware Sen. Joe Biden’s chairmanship. “Thanks Eric,” Archer responded. “Hunter got the call and it’s down. Was put up without authorization. Just on a Board call now and will call you this afternoon.”

It adds to the palace intrigue that’s taken a life of its own regarding the Biden bribery scandal. Archer gave testimony in late July, where he corroborated how his former business partner’s business dealings abused soft power, exposing that Joe Biden would often chime in on his son’s negotiations via cell phone. The incredible part is that Archer said it would be about matters unrelated to business, like the weather. Joe’s telecommunication drop-ins occurred at least 20 times.

We all know they weren’t talking about the weather. And this rush to remove his image from a website whose company had his son on its board at $50,000/month might be a red flag about the elder Biden’s involvement with these government access schemes, ventures that made the Biden family millions.

🚨BREAKING🚨



I just released new Biden family bank records & outline how the Bidens received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, & Ukraine while Joe Biden was VP.



After Hunter received millions, VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC.👇https://t.co/Qhar4HWFdr — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 9, 2023

On 2/14/14, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina wired $3.5M to a shell company associated with Hunter Biden & Devon Archer. About $1M was transferred to Archer & the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, which Archer & Biden used to receive other foreign wires. pic.twitter.com/1bOPKR6CrY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023



