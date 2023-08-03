Trump Returns to DC in Defiant Fashion: 'I Am Being Arrested for You'
Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Arraignment Is Something You've Seen Before

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 03, 2023 6:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump arrived in DC today to be arraigned in his third post-presidency indictment. He’s already been indicted for his hush money agreement with Stormy Daniels and the classified document controversy at Mar-a-Lago. This latest charge is over January 6, which does raise free speech concerns. Saying things people find disagreeable and taking bad legal advice are not crimes. Trump’s legal team has responded directly: this is election interference on behalf of the Biden administration. They’ve used the Department of Justice to interfere with any investigations into Hunter Biden. Why is this such a stretch?

The liberal media reaction is the same as ever with these stories. They’re rehashing the “sad, solemn” line, which is patronizing in the extreme. Tom Elliott had the clips: 

We all know you guys are popping champagne, though I don’t see why. This legal fight isn’t over. I used to think that a three-time indicted GOP candidate could be a weight on the entire Republican ticket. However, the release of the FBI’s FD-1023 report on the Biden bribery scheme, the 170-plus suspicious activity reports from six banks regarding the Bidens’ financial transactions, and former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer corroborating the allegations that the father-son pair was influence peddling, taking millions in bribes, and funneling them into shell companies makes me wonder if Trump could win again should he clinch the nomination.

So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer Matt Vespa
