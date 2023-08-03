Trump Returns to DC in Defiant Fashion: 'I Am Being Arrested for You'

UPDATE: Trump made a statement upon departure at Reagan National Airport.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "This is a persecution of a political opponent... If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America." pic.twitter.com/lrjH9O8cpz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 3, 2023

***Original post***

Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon to plead not guilty to a number of charges related to January 6 -- brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has departed his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey en route to Newark Airport for his Washington D.C. arraignment. pic.twitter.com/uahYcS0khG — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 3, 2023

Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty on all counts of attempting to overturn 2020 election pic.twitter.com/sz2BwJDK7e — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 3, 2023

Prior to his departure from Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump took to Truth Social and spoke directly to supporters.

Outside of the courthouse, Trump attorney Alina Habba addressed reporter questions and pointed out the coincidental timing of Smith's charges.

"This is election interference at its finest against the leading candidate right now for president."



🚨MUST WATCH: Trump attorney Alina Habba speaks outside DC courthouse. pic.twitter.com/bAYwhrV7Af — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 3, 2023

"People are afraid of somebody that cannot be bought by Washington." Interview with President Donald J. Trump's Attorney Alina Habba pic.twitter.com/WKyZdQduAI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2023

Former Federal Prosecutor Andy McCarthy SHREDS Joe Biden & Jack Smith's Attempt to Mislead the American People on Their Political Prosecution of President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uPN25CgrWI — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is not at the White House today and is instead in Delaware at the beach. When asked about Trump's arraignment Thursday morning, he refused to comment.