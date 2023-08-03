Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
Tipsheet

Trump Returns to DC in Defiant Fashion: 'I Am Being Arrested for You'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 03, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

UPDATE: Trump made a statement upon departure at Reagan National Airport. 

***Original post***

Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon to plead not guilty to a number of charges related to January 6 -- brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith. 

Prior to his departure from Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump took to Truth Social and spoke directly to supporters. 

Outside of the courthouse, Trump attorney Alina Habba addressed reporter questions and pointed out the coincidental timing of Smith's charges. 

So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer Matt Vespa

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is not at the White House today and is instead in Delaware at the beach. When asked about Trump's arraignment Thursday morning, he refused to comment. 

