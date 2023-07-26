Is ABC News Serious With This Headline About the Biden Bribery Allegations?

I let this slip, but ABC News had a predictable headline when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released the full FD-1023 report, which outlined the bribery scheme that Joe and Hunter Biden concocted, which earned the pair millions of dollars. Sometimes, the monies from these shady government access deals were funneled through shell companies. The FBI’s confidential human source first made these allegations in 2018.

It’s interesting since Donald Trump was impeached over a phone call to the Ukrainians, though Joe Biden not only allegedly received a $5 million bribe from Burisma, but the report details how Hunter was hired by the Ukrainian firm for protection. They got that when Joe, while serving as vice president, got a prosecutor investigating Burisma fired. He withheld aid from the country if this action wasn’t taken, which he later bragged about.

So, how did ABC News frame this bombshell development: “In rare move, Grassley releases unverified FBI source report alleging Biden involvement in bribe.”

The tweet was worse:

Sen. Chuck Grassley released a confidential FBI informant’s unverified claim that the Biden family in 2016 “coerced” a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million. The White House has denied the allegation, saying it has been investigated and "debunked." https://t.co/j154Cl7GWV — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2023

And yes, Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, felt coerced, kept a ledger of the alleged bribes, and recorded phone calls with the Bidens. He’s also a reported intelligence asset for the Kremlin.

And the best is that ABC News cites the White House, which says these allegations have been debunked as if that means anything. Of course, the Biden White House isn’t going to admit that the president was involved.

And sorry, but the establishment media published the unverified and debunked Steel Dossier, which formed the basis for the Russian collusion investigation that turned out to be a hoax. The FBI knew it was a Clinton campaign-funded political opposition research project that was soaked in Russian disinformation but went along with this counterintelligence probe into Trump and his associates in 2016. This exculpatory note was also buried to maintain illegal FISA spy warrants against Trump campaign officials.

BuzzFeed published the bullshit Clinton-funded Steele Dossier five years ago today.https://t.co/jwLMhigSHv https://t.co/ihfdWr0B4b — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 11, 2022

The same political bias applies to this FD-1023 report, which the FBI claimed to redact to protect the source's identity. Wrong—they edited all mentions of Joe Biden. The media wants to move on because the evidence is mounting. It’s getting corroborated, and the IRS whistleblowers, who allege Justice Department interference into Hunter Biden’s tax investigations by the agency, along with the FBI’s confidential source, are both credible and respected. Unlike the bogus Trump impeachment efforts, we have something here with Biden. And we can thank Hunter Biden because if he had picked up his laptop at that Delaware repair shop when he was supposed to, this roadmap into Biden’s sleazy deals wouldn’t have seen the light of day.