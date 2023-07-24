Third Trump Indictment Over January 6 Could Drop As Soon as Tomorrow

Former President Donald Trump received a letter from the Department of Justice indicating that he is the target of an investigation into January 6. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has already indicted Trump over alleged mishandling of classified materials, is also heading up the investigation into the Capitol riot. The classified document trial is set to begin on May 20, 2024, but an indictment over January 6 could come as soon as tomorrow, according to CBS News:

A potential indictment of former President Trump in the special counsel's Jan. 6 investigation could come as early as Tuesday of this week, CBS News @MacFarlaneNews reports. pic.twitter.com/9oFCmG6DDr — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 24, 2023

After appearing at a Turning Point USA event last week, Mr. Trump was informed of the target letter over the January 6 event. The setting—Washington, DC—is perfect for anti-Trump legal forces lusting to throw this man behind bars. The problem, as with all the legal nonsense hurled toward Trump, is the charges. There’s not much there regarding tampering or conspiracy.

Did Trump receive bad legal advice about the electors? As law professor Jonathan Turley commented, that’s not a crime. Turley added that the First Amendment protects whatever the Left thinks is a criminal offense concerning January 6. He added that this case must be ironclad, and he’s at a loss regarding what Smith could feasibly claim as a criminal act. The FBI’s August 2021 report exonerated Trump from being the ringleader of the riot, seemingly gutting the Left’s narrative that he had orchestrated the whole thing, but when has that stopped overzealous lawyers at the Justice Department from going after the former president?

It's quite possible that Trump could be indicted again this week. And it will do nothing to damage his standing in the GOP polls regarding the 2024 nomination.