Journalist Who Broke the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Goes Scorched Earth Against the FBI

Emma-Jo Morris was the first on the scene. She had the real October Surprise for the 2020 election: Hunter Biden’s laptop. While loaded with images of drug use and sexually explicit images from the exploits of the cracked-out son of Joe Biden, it was also a roadmap into the Biden Family’s allegedly illegal government access deal from which they were the beneficiaries of millions of dollars in bribes. This family set up multiple shell corporations run by Biden clan members to funnel the proceeds from the Romanian government. Right now, the meat and potatoes allegation stems from Hunter’s time in Ukraine, where Joe, then serving as vice president, forced the firing a prosecutor looking into Burisma in exchange for foreign aid.

The release of the FD-1023 report from the FBI’s confidential human source on Biden’s Burisma deal is damning, arguably impeachable for Joe Biden. It shows that the company only hired Hunter to protect them and that Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, felt coerced into paying Joe and Hunter $5 million each. Zlochevsky has a ledger of the payments and recordings of their conversations. The source reported this intelligence to the FBI about the Bidens’ sordid deal with the Ukrainians in 2018.

All of this would have been disregarded as Russian disinformation three years ago. Mr. Morris delivered testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on July 20, where her opening remarks took a flamethrower to the FBI, intelligence community, and social media. Morris was then a New York Post editor/reporter at the time.

She revealed how The New York Post was locked out of their social media accounts for days, users could not share their links on the platform, and the intelligence community did not go through proper channels and released a letter claiming this laptop and its contents to be a disinformation operation.

“I revealed verified authentic emails from the Biden scion’s hard drive showing Ukrainian business partners receiving leaks from the Obama White House, I documented an off-the-books meeting between then-Vice President Biden and a Ukrainian energy executive, and introduced the world to ‘the Big Guy,’ who got action on a deal with CEFC China Energy Co,” Morris said. This development dropped weeks before Election Day 2020.

“The Post published exactly how the material for the reporting was obtained, even identifying the sources, as well as a federal subpoena showing the FBI was in possession of the material the story was based on, and had been since December of 2019,” she added.

The cause for burying this story was simple: it was an election killer. These details could not be revealed, so there was a social media lockout. Facebook curbed its reach, and the liberal media did its job suffocating this bombshell story of alleged corruption and malfeasance at the center of the Biden family. When presented with these allegations, 17 percent of self-identified Biden supporters would have changed their vote.

Morris, now the politics editor for Breitbart, also went into the censorship operation between the FBI, Silicon Valley, and the intelligence community. Social media companies are stacking their top positions with these former spooks who ooze political bias.

Stop what you're doing and watch this. https://t.co/5MTymAVUdf — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 21, 2023

This is the NY Post reporter who used authentic docs to report on Joe Biden's role in Hunter's business deals in Ukraine and China before the 2020 vote.



CIA and @NatashaBertrand smeared her with lies that it was "Russian disinformation," then Big Tech censored her reporting. https://t.co/cmUIcGjUxc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 20, 2023

“On October 19, five days after the Post first began publishing, Politico ran a story headlined, ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say,” Morris continued while breaking down laughing.

“God, I can’t even say that with a straight face,” she said.

And for good reason: every aspect of her reporting was confirmed to be accurate years later. From The New York Times to The Washington Post, the story of the laptop, the shady Biden deals, and how this was not a Russian disinformation scheme were proven true. The laptop is genuine, and it’s not going away.

The FBI and the Justice Department are under heavy scrutiny now that there’s credible evidence that the DOJ ran interference pervasively on any Hunter Biden investigation, with the wrongdoing seemingly reaching Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office.

As for the censorship bit, Morris remained direct:

“Journalist Michael Shellenberger reported, based on documents he obtained from Musk, that ‘during all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed’ Twitter executives ‘to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as a Russian ‘hack and leak’ operation,’ “Feds arranged for Top Secret security clearances to be granted to Twitter management, and even had an encrypted messaging network set up, which they dubbed a ‘virtual war room.’”

Matt Taibbi, a former Rolling Stone editor, was also part of the Twitter Files investigation. He’s been branded persona non grata for reporting on this story about the FBI’s public opinion influencing and censorship operation at the social media giant while also being an original Russian collusion skeptic. He’s an ardent liberal but thinks the Democrats have lost the plot since 2016.

Morris concluded her remarks with this warning:

This elaborate censorship conspiracy wasn’t because the information being reported on was false. It was because the information was true, and a threat to the power centers in this country. What this relationship between US government officials and American corporations represents is an unprecedented push to undermine the First Amendment — the right to think, write, read, and say whatever we want — and how we respond will determine whether we see a free press as inalienable, or as optional.

The next step is watching what Republicans will do regarding the allegations and the mounting evidence against Joe Biden from his son’s laptop. There’s ground for impeachment for Biden and Garland. The FBI tried to keep this hidden for a reason. It’s now out in the open. Heads must roll. The ball is in your court, congressional Republicans.