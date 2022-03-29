Latest Poll About Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Why the Liberal Media Strangled This Story in 2020

All the dirty laundry was on the hard drive. All the family secrets were on that laptop. All of Joe Biden’s deals made, along with his son, were on that hard drive. It showed corruption. It showed Joe Biden was compromised, and the media suffocated it with a pillow. It’s sketch city—and the liberal media know that enough voters could be swayed if they did their job and reported on it. So, they didn’t. The laptop was dismissed as a distraction and Russian disinformation. We knew the truth. The New York Post wrote about it and was censored for it. Now, months later, The New York Times writes essentially the same story which confirms we were right all along. The Post and Rudy Giuliani both have copies of the hard drive. Hunter dropped it off for repairs at a store in Delaware and forgot to pick it up.

Dozens of deep state intelligence officials declared this laptop to be a Russian psyop. It wasn’t. It was just Joe Biden’s cracked-out son being irresponsible by forgetting to retrieve a device with all their corrupt government access deals on it.

How many Americans think this story is important? Yeah, a poll was done last week, and you can see why the liberal media moved like hell on wheels to bury this story. Again, this was the real October Surprise (via Daily Mail):

Two-thirds of Americans think that the Hunter Biden laptop story is 'important' and the same percentage think that President Joe Biden was somehow involved in foreign business dealings, according to a poll … Republicans say they will investigate the whole ordeal once they take back a majority in the House, which could very likely happen in the 2022 midterms as Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford a handful of Democrats to maintain her advantage. […] A Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters taken March 21-22 shows that 66 percent think that the laptop story is important, even though many media outlets downplayed the validity of initial reports claiming the device belonged to Hunter Biden. […] Only 15 percent of respondents said that the story is 'not at all important' and another 16 percent said it wasn't 'very important.' When asked by pollsters if Joe Biden 'was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter's overseas business deals', Americans didn't signal much confidence in the president. Sixty-five percent said it was likely the president was involved – with 48 percent saying it was 'very likely' and 17 percent saying 'somewhat likely.' While only 28 percent total respondents said it was either 'not very likely' or 'not at all likely' that the president was consulted or profited.

And what if this story was covered aggressively—because it would have if Joe Biden was a Republican. Well, around 17 percent of Biden supporters would not have supported him if they had known about this laptop story during the election. What does that mean? It means Donald Trump would have cruised to a second term and the GOP possibly could have clinched a unified government again, retaking the House and keeping the Senate. No one cares about the popular vote. It’s the Electoral College and the margins within that system that truly count. And in 2020, Trump and the GOP came very, VERY close to winning the whole show.

The liberal media did its job. Like the alley whores that they are, they put out for their Democratic Party pimps and gave us Biden who has done nothing but embark lead this nation down a road of ruin since day one.