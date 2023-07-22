Biden's Impeachable Offense
Tipsheet

Journalist Who First Reported Hunter Biden Laptop Story Had the Perfect Response to This Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 22, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Emma-Jo Morris got the scoop of a lifetime when she broke the Hunter Biden laptop story. Initially derided by the pro-Biden intelligence community, the liberal media, and social media executives, they tried to bury the story long enough to elect the rapidly deteriorating Delaware Democrat president. The election interference was coming from inside the house, the perpetrator: the Democratic Party. And yet, multiple federal investigations and congressional hearings are being held about the laptop's contents, now confirmed to be genuine. 

Everything Ms. Morris reported was later determined accurate, confirmed in outlets from The New York Times and The Washington Post, albeit years later. 

We knew it was true.  

Morris was on the Hill on July 20 to testify about how Silicon Valley, the feds, and the intelligence community colluded to censor her story, curb its reach, and lockout The New York Post, for which she served as deputy politics editor at the time, from access to their social media accounts. Still, some people refuse to believe that the laptop is authentic, leading to this person questioning if Morris thought it was Russian disinformation, the initial and obvious pivot deployed when this story was first published. Her response was perfect:

“We didn’t need some genius high tech analysis on the handful of emails we reported on; the whole contact list was there,” she replied. “After we confirmed the subpoena, we called Hunter’s lawyer and the people on the emails. Verifying the material was actually not that deep.” 

She later took this person to school:

And this person still doesn’t get it. Also, if we talk about bubbles, please stop implying that liberals don’t live in one. It makes you look like an idiot.


