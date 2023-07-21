Was This a Warning Sign for Biden's Embarrassing Meeting With Israel's President?

Spencer wrote about this easy photo-op that the Biden White House bungled because the president suffered the worst mental collapse yet. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the White House Tuesday and offered cringeworthy and incoherent anecdotes about the relations between our two nations.

Biden claimed he doesn’t remember two-thirds of the past 75 years of Israel’s existence, an odd thing to say. What’s even more damning is that the man has served in the US Senate since his 1972 election and was a fixture on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he eventually chaired between 2007-2009. Everything about this meeting went wrong:

Joe Biden says that he doesn't remember two-thirds of the past 75 years since the state of Israel was established. pic.twitter.com/O3o6IChSBu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2023

Does Joe Biden seem okay to you?pic.twitter.com/JHeQntZSW9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2023





Biden then proceeded to make remarks to his counterpart — a critical ally of the United States in the Middle East — while apparently reading verbatim from notes prepared for him in his lap, rarely making eye contact with President Herzog to whom he was speaking. When Biden wrapped up the public portion of his meeting with President Herzog, reporters in the Oval Office began hollering their questions. As is common, Biden ignored them but looked around the room with a half puzzled-half smirk.

The number of times Biden served word salad is innumerable. Joe's mental and physical deterioration is pervasive from falling down Air Force One, tripping over himself at the US Air Force Academy commencement, or nibbling on babies in Finland. You could argue that his repeated claim of building a railroad connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans should be added. Despite those remarks making zero sense, at least he somewhat delivered them without swallowing his tongue.

Yet, in May, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle interviewed the president, where in the final minutes, she tossed a question that wasn’t pre-approved. You can tell by the cross-chatter caught off-camera by Biden’s aides. The president defiantly said he would answer the question, which involved something about fighting for the soul of America given the rise in hate crimes, gun violence, and women supposedly being under siege.

Biden's presidency in a 25 second video.



After 10 minutes of scripted softball questions the fake journalist decides to ask Biden an unscripted question about hate crimes and violence being so high right now.



His handlers immediately attempt to end the interview but Biden… pic.twitter.com/rS40JSVLhc — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 19, 2023

Biden blamed Trump for everything negative during these past three long years in office but also confused Obama with Trump. He catches himself, but the man can’t do the job, and this mental flub roughly two months ago might have given yet another preview of the mental collapse that occurred in the Oval with Herzog. You could probably make a scrapbook at this point; these mental errors are many. But you can see again why his staff need to take a mountain of Advil daily. Their blood pressure must spike when he opts to handle non-pre-screened questions.