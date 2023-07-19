We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem

Spencer had the news yesterday morning: Trump is the target of yet another Justice Department investigation. Special Counsel Jack Smith is at the helm again, and it relates to the events on January 6. The riot the Left thinks was worse than the 9/11 attacks. On Truth Social, the former president elaborated that his attorneys informed him about this legal development after attending a Turning Point USA event. Trump called the news “horrifying,” adding that he expects to be slapped with an indictment again.

Trump would face three trials heading into the 2024 season, not all guaranteed to be resolved by Election Day. In fact, on the classified documents case, Trump’s second indictment that Special Counsel Smith handed down—he’s overseeing two probes—the former president’s lawyers, citing the extraordinary circumstances of the case, requested the trial to start after the 2024 election.

Trump expects “arrest and indictment” in connection to January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/pkdBqc1ZTQ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 18, 2023

The post also showed that Trump considered nominating Attorney General Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, which is an odd confession, though horrifying given the alleged corruption emanating from the Justice Department. What charges could Trump be facing since the FBI’s report from August 2021 cleared Trump of having anything to do with the January 6 riot, concluding that there was little to no evidence of a coordinated attack:

The events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol were not "the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result," according to officials quoted in an exclusive Reuters report published Friday morning. More specifically, sources report to Reuters that the "FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump." More to the point, Reuters reports that "the FBI has so far found no evidence that he [President Trump] or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials."

So, what could Smith be considering? Conspiracy and tampering, reports Rolling Stone:

EXCLUSIVE: The special counsel's Jan. 6 target letter to Trump mentions conspiracy and tampering.https://t.co/Fn2YsqMevE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 18, 2023

That’s the problem right there. I don’t trust Rolling Stone, a publication that got rightfully dragged for their defamatory story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia that never happened in 2014. It destroyed the career of their writer, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, who, along with the magazine, was sued and found guilty of libel with actual malice in 2016. In the interim, multiple publications, including the Washington Post, ABC News, and others, zeroed in on the discrepancies regarding the accuser’s story.

The cracks in “Jackie’s” gang rape allegation would have surfaced if Erdely had done rudimentary journalism but failed to do so, which was brutally fleshed out in a 12,000-word review from the Columbia University School of Journalism. On movie and music reviews, different story—that’s what the magazine was known for, but excuse me for being skeptical regarding this piece.