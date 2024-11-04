Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For...
Harris Supporters Were Asked to House Illegal Immigrants. Here's How They Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 04, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Democrats are champions for so-called “sanctuary cities,” which allow illegal aliens to live in the United States and reap some of the benefits here. 

While many Democrats claim that “no human is illegal,” when asked if they’d be open to housing illegals in their homes, many Democrats said no without hesitation. 

In one case, two men pretending to be Harris campaign workers arrived at the homes of Democrat voters with illegal aliens in tow. When the voters were asked if they’d house the illegal immigrants, they all said no. 

According to several reports, in the town of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, residents with Harris signs in their yards claim that they’ve received postcards stating that they will be hosting illegal immigrant families.

NBC10 Boston interviewed a woman who received the postcard, who claimed that she was “creeped out.” She refused to show her face on camera.

The postcard said that a family from Nicaragua would be moving into her house. 

"That's when I realized it was an obvious attempt to try to either scare me or rage bait me and make me upset," the woman explained. "It's really sad that the country has come to this point where you can't put a lawn sign out and support a candidate without being harassed with something like this."

Another resident told the outlet that her postcard said that a family from Guatemala would be moving in. 

“It makes me angry,” she said. She also did not want to be identified. 

