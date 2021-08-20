FBI Finds 'No Evidence' Trump Organized January 6th Violence

The events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol were not "the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result," according to officials quoted in an exclusive Reuters report published Friday morning.

More specifically, sources report to Reuters that the "FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump."

More to the point, Reuters reports that "the FBI has so far found no evidence that he [President Trump] or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials."

EXCLUSIVE FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources https://t.co/Y6DEbtqoWo — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 20, 2021

This new revelation that runs opposite most of the liberal media and Democrat narratives about January 6 comes after federal officials arrested more than 500 alleged participants in the course of their investigation but turned up no central plot organized by President Trump or his administration.

As Reuters explains:

"Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases," said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. "Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages."

The only coordination, then, was among smaller groups of organizations not directly affiliated with President Trump and his administration. "Cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol," Reuters reports, "But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside, the sources said."

The FBI has subsequently filed conspiracy charges against 40 individuals who allegedly engaged in some form of planning, though "so far prosecutors have steered clear of more serious, politically-loaded charges that the sources said had been initially discussed by prosecutors, such as seditious conspiracy or racketeering." Rather, "conspiracy charges that have been filed allege that defendants discussed their plans in the weeks before the attack and worked together on the day itself. But prosecutors have not alleged that this activity was part of a broader plot."

The FBI's findings strike a blow to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's largely partisan committee to investigate the events of January 6th as her attempts to prove a grand conspiracy by President Trump, his administration, and allies in Congress are now contradicted by federal law enforcement findings.

Those who broke laws on January 6th should — and are — being held accountable for their actions as proven by the hundreds of arrests and charges filed by the FBI. But Democrat attempts to spin the actions of those who broke the law into a grand conspiracy coordinated by the sitting President of the United States are proven to be more fiction than fact in this latest report.