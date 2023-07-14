Have You Noticed What the Liberal Media Isn't Calling January 6 Anymore

Did the liberal media think we wouldn’t notice their plastic surgery done to their January 6 narrative? We apologize because it’s a long and exhausting story about mass trespassing at the Capitol. The media framed it as worse than the 9/11 terror attacks. The Left whipped out the history books, an unusual activity because they have zero grasp on the subject, and went down the list of notable national tragedies. From the American Civil War to Pearl Harbor, the January 6 riot paled compared to the Black Lives Matter activists burning down half the country during the summer of 2020. To liberal America, that day was an armed rebellion, an insurrection, and an act of treason perpetrated by then-President Trump and his supporters.

No one cared after a week, except for liberal newsrooms. Americans didn’t tune into the primetime hearings—they were too busy worrying about paying the bills since inflation has exploded under Biden. A host of socioeconomic issues, including public safety, preoccupied the minds of the American voter, not this little riot. But the Left couldn’t let the ‘insurrection’ narrative go until Ray Epps sued Fox News for defamation.

Epps was the man caught on multiple videos declaring they should storm the Capitol, which was drowned out by crowds chanting, “Fed.” He’s been the poster child for the narrative that undercover federal agents were in the crowd. Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson made him a household name, which he alleges ruined his life. Epps’ lawsuit follows the network’s $787 million settlement with Dominion Systems, the election machine manufacturing company at the center of the 2020 rigging theories. So, the ‘enemy of my enemy is my friend’ protocol has been activated within lefty newsrooms because the January 6 insurrection is no longer called that. Victoria Taft at PJ Media has more:

WaPo, NYTimes, Bloomberg, and Rolling Stone are now not referring to Jan 6 as an insurrection or even a riot bc they are now defending Ray Epps



Now Jan 6 was 'rallies,' 'demonstrations,' and 'protests' pic.twitter.com/D5zAlxicbP — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2023

Now that Ray Epps will be Charged January 6th is no longer an insurrection.



It can be a Protest, a Riot, etc....definitely not an Insurrection.



I'm sure there is no coordination behind this language change. pic.twitter.com/KR3BWXmw05 — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) July 13, 2023





Incredibly, the mainstream media have picked Epps as their pet protester, writing fawning treatments of this misunderstood man. For some reason, Epps is the only Trump supporter and J6 attendee that they’re willing to support. It’s unclear why. But with news of Epps’ lawsuits and the possibility that he really may face J6 charges, a story which, oddly, only surfaced with news of the lawsuit, the media have done an about-face on their pet protester and now refer to January 6 as “demonstrations,” “protests,” and Epps as a “protester,” “scapegoat,” and any notions that he could be a “Fed! Fed! Fed!” are dismissed as a “right-wing conspiracy theory.” Epps’ attorney is a former Perkins Coie lawfare lawyer who now hangs a shingle in Wilmington, Del. He was one of the attorneys who brought the lawsuit against Fox News for “defaming” Dominion Voting Systems.

CNN's @jaketapper, who plays a journalist on TV, scored an interview w/ Ray Epps' lawyer, but unfortunately rather than use the opportunity to do reporting & ask questions of public interest, Tapper spent the entire 5 minutes performing anti-Fox News agitprop pic.twitter.com/Tp1nfwmzD4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2023

Anderson Cooper just did an entire interview with Ray Epps' lawyer without once playing the multiple videos of him telling people to go into the Capitol on J6 and why the FBI hasn't arrested him for it like everyone else. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2023

More on the lawsuit (via CBS News):

Ray Epps, a frequent subject of Fox News segments and a Trump supporter who became the subject of conspiracy claims, is suing Fox News for defamation. The suit, which was filed in Delaware Superior Court, accuses Fox of "creating and disseminating destructive conspiracy theories" and of recklessly disregarding the truth. Epps' suit alleges Fox News used Epps as a "scapegoat" after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and told "a fantastical story in which Ray Epps — who was a Trump supporter that participated in the protests on January 6th — was an undercover FBI agent and was responsible for the mob that violently broke into the Capitol and interfered with the peaceful transition of power for the first time in this country's history." […] The FBI said in a statement to "60 Minutes" in April, "Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee." Epps reveals in his civil suit that he expects to face criminal charges for his role in the mob at the Capitol. The suit said, "In May 2023, the Department of Justice notified Epps that it would seek to charge him criminally for events on January 6, 2021 – two-and-a-half years later. The relentless attacks by FOX and Mr. Carlson and the resulting political pressure likely resulted in the criminal charges."

Mr. Epps says he expects to be charged for his role on January 6. I'll believe it when I see it. The FBI denying he’s an asset is worthless since they were caught lying about spying on school board meetings and the serial overreach they engaged in during the counterintelligence probe into Trump being a Russian agent. They illegally spied on people, and from this week’s hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Chris Wray divulged that the FBI was obtaining the private banking records of gun owners without a warrant. Oh, and he fumbled whether he knew about undercover agents present in the crowd on January 6.

FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to answer whether or not the FBI had "confidential human sources" in the crowd on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/OUJA73rk2N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Excuse me if I don’t believe a hyper-political FBI, whose only aim appears to be going after Republicans and protecting Democrats, or the media establishment, whose credibility has been irreparably stained by the Russian collusion hoax, who peddle the bureau’s statements as gospel.

I hope Tucker’s lawyers force Ray Epps to explain why he was never arrested by the FBI despite literally telling people to go into the Capitolpic.twitter.com/rh0ydFdzBE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2023

Ray Epps: "We need to go into the Capitol!"



FBI: "We're arresting everyone who was near the Capitol except the guy who told people to go into the building"



Tucker Carlson: "Why has this guy who told people several times to go into the Capitol not been arrested?"… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2023



