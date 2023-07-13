Did the FBI Director Perjure Himself During Yesterday's Hearing?

FBI Director Christopher Wray got an earful from congressional Republicans during yesterday's House Judiciary Committee hearing. There were some Democrats who asked some sharp questions as well, like whether the FBI was obtaining location data through legal channels, but the main topics were the January 6 riot, the collection of private banking information from gun owners, the Steele Dossier, Hunter Biden's laptop, and other instances where the FBI's political bias or outright incompetence was put out on the table. The bureau's raid on a pro-life activist's home was also the subject of inquiry.

Wray fanned the flames of one of the most prominent January 6 narratives: undercover federal agents or confidential human sources were embedded in the crowds that day. Is it true or not? Who knows, but millions have accepted this theory to be a reality, and the FBI did well to pour gasoline on that bonfire again. Yet, did Wray perjure himself when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) asked about the FBI’s presence during the riot?

Ace of Spades seems to think so, which is why he delivered the alternate "I can't say anything because I need to be careful of existing legal filings" reason for not being able to answer Biggs' question fully. Wray never did walk back his "I know nothing" position on undercover agents.

"Again, I'm not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here. I'm not sure there were undercover agents on the scene," said Wray.

He later deployed countermeasures about court filings when Biggs redirected. He was somewhat shocked that the FBI director didn't know if his agents, undercovers included, were in the crowd or Capitol on January 6.

"I say that because I want to be very careful. There have been a number of court filings related to some of these topics, and I want to make sure that I stick with what's in them," replied Wray.

Let's run it back:

FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to answer whether or not the FBI had "confidential human sources" in the crowd on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/OUJA73rk2N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023





BIGGS: I understand that, but I thought I heard you say you didn't know whether there were FBI agents or informants or human sources in the Capitol or in the vicinity on January 6. Did I misunderstand you? I thought that’s what you said. WRAY: I referred very specifically to undercover agents. BIGGS: Yeah, and so are you acknowledging then there were undercover agents? WRAY: As I sit here right now, I do not believe there were undercover agents on scene. [Crosstalk] BIGGS: Were there any assets? Did you have any assets present that day in the crowd? WRAY: When it comes to what you're calling assets or what we would call confidential human sources, that's a place where, again, I want to be careful, as I said in response to an earlier question. There are court filings that I think speak to this that I'm happy to make sure we get to you, assuming they're not under seal, and that can better answer the question than I can as I sit here right now.

Spades added, "Ooooh, quickly correcting a statement because you realize you just perjured yourself to Congress is tight!"

Do you agree?

And then, there are the FBI's reported activities concerning school board meetings, which Wray refused to answer questions about. Still, whistleblowers at the bureau claim they were sent there to conduct surveillance operations:

Rep @KevinKileyCA: Should the AG apologize to parents targeted by Biden's DOJ for protests at school board meetings?



WRAY: "I'm not gonna speak to that"@KevinKileyCA: "Will you apologize for the FBI's own role?"



WRAY: "I think the FBI conducted itself the way it should here" pic.twitter.com/bWrLltgJpm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Hey Chris Wray… you may want to hear this the next time you intend to testify and lie congress. You said yesterday this never happened! https://t.co/JN3rNiWQNh — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 13, 2023

Last, Leah wrote earlier today that the FBI did not deny that Biden was under investigation on those alleged Ukrainian bribery allegations.