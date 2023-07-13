Chip Roy Isn't Buying the Secret Service Conclusion on Cocainegate
Democrats Launch a New Assault on the Supreme Court
We've Got an Update on Cocainegate
Could This Be the Solution to CCP Landgrabs Near US Military Bases?
'Insanely Illegal': We're Learning More About the Biden FTC's War Against Twitter
Jake Tapper Attempts to Discredit Mother of Hunter Biden's Child
Austin Ends Partnership With State Police After Claim of Guns Pointed at Child....
Emoticon Job: Canadian Court Rules Company Is Held to a Contract Based on...
Lawsuit Reveals Epps Will Be Criminally Charged for Involvement in J6
FBI Director Wray Hit Hard for Bureau's Targeting of Catholics and Pro-Lifers
Michigan Hair Salon Will Refuse Service to 'Nonbinary' Customers, Tells Them to Seek...
Pitiful: The Latest Phony SCOTUS 'Ethics Scandal' Is Even Weaker Than the Rest
One State Must Stop Changing Trans People’s Sex on Driver’s Licenses, Judge Rules
Surprise: Americans' Confidence in Higher Education Plummets to New Low
Tipsheet

Did the FBI Director Perjure Himself During Yesterday's Hearing?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2023 2:35 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray got an earful from congressional Republicans during yesterday's House Judiciary Committee hearing. There were some Democrats who asked some sharp questions as well, like whether the FBI was obtaining location data through legal channels, but the main topics were the January 6 riot, the collection of private banking information from gun owners, the Steele Dossier, Hunter Biden's laptop, and other instances where the FBI's political bias or outright incompetence was put out on the table. The bureau's raid on a pro-life activist's home was also the subject of inquiry. 

Wray fanned the flames of one of the most prominent January 6 narratives: undercover federal agents or confidential human sources were embedded in the crowds that day. Is it true or not? Who knows, but millions have accepted this theory to be a reality, and the FBI did well to pour gasoline on that bonfire again. Yet, did Wray perjure himself when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) asked about the FBI’s presence during the riot? 

Ace of Spades seems to think so, which is why he delivered the alternate "I can't say anything because I need to be careful of existing legal filings" reason for not being able to answer Biggs' question fully. Wray never did walk back his "I know nothing" position on undercover agents. 

"Again, I'm not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here. I'm not sure there were undercover agents on the scene," said Wray. 

He later deployed countermeasures about court filings when Biggs redirected. He was somewhat shocked that the FBI director didn't know if his agents, undercovers included, were in the crowd or Capitol on January 6. 

"I say that because I want to be very careful. There have been a number of court filings related to some of these topics, and I want to make sure that I stick with what's in them," replied Wray. 

Let's run it back: 

Recommended

One Bubble Is About to Pop...and No One Is Talking About It Matt Vespa


BIGGS: I understand that, but I thought I heard you say you didn't know whether there were FBI agents or informants or human sources in the Capitol or in the vicinity on January 6. Did I misunderstand you? I thought that’s what you said. 

WRAY: I referred very specifically to undercover agents. 

BIGGS: Yeah, and so are you acknowledging then there were undercover agents? 

WRAY: As I sit here right now, I do not believe there were undercover agents on scene. 

[Crosstalk] 

BIGGS: Were there any assets? Did you have any assets present that day in the crowd? 

WRAY: When it comes to what you're calling assets or what we would call confidential human sources, that's a place where, again, I want to be careful, as I said in response to an earlier question. There are court filings that I think speak to this that I'm happy to make sure we get to you, assuming they're not under seal, and that can better answer the question than I can as I sit here right now. 

Spades added, "Ooooh, quickly correcting a statement because you realize you just perjured yourself to Congress is tight!" 

Do you agree? 

And then, there are the FBI's reported activities concerning school board meetings, which Wray refused to answer questions about. Still, whistleblowers at the bureau claim they were sent there to conduct surveillance operations: 

Last, Leah wrote earlier today that the FBI did not deny that Biden was under investigation on those alleged Ukrainian bribery allegations. 

Tags: FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Bubble Is About to Pop...and No One Is Talking About It Matt Vespa
Day One for Our Next GOP President Kurt Schlichter
Chip Roy Isn't Buying the Secret Service Conclusion on Cocainegate Katie Pavlich
Michigan Hair Salon Will Refuse Service to 'Nonbinary' Customers, Tells Them to Seek a 'Pet Groomer’ Madeline Leesman
We've Got an Update on Cocainegate Katie Pavlich
Could This Be the Solution to CCP Landgrabs Near US Military Bases? Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
One Bubble Is About to Pop...and No One Is Talking About It Matt Vespa