Day One for Our Next GOP President
FBI Director: I Am the Law
Stop Lying About Vaping
Get Tested, Joe
The Racial Reparations Train Gathers Steam
You Gotta Love This Headline
Refocusing America's Attention
'Bidenomics' Is a Marketing Term
50 Cent Lambasts Los Angeles Reinstating ‘Zero Bail’ Policy
Corruption Watchdogs Put ‘Dark Money’ in Congress’ Crosshairs with ‘Enablers Act’
The War on Fathers
The CDC's New 'Chestfeeding' Guidelines Are Dangerous And Unscientific
Put Y’All Back in Chains. How the Extreme Left Is Harming America
No, CNN, Biden Has Absolutely Not ‘Restored Relations With the World’
Tipsheet

White Liberals to Asian Americans: You Can't Think for Yourselves

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2023 6:30 AM
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

The Left’s crying over the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling has subsided, mainly because the public isn’t on their side. Over 60 percent of Americans don’t favor race and ethnicity being considered for college admissions. The coup de grâce was when it was discovered that Black Americans aren’t that hot about affirmative action either. The attacks against the Supreme Court were loud, along with the hyperbolic rantings from liberal media commentators about how this decision will lead to the return of Jim Crow laws and the end of women in higher education. The best was how the end of affirmative action in college admissions would bring this nation back to pre-Antebellum America. You all know this by now, but the anti-Asian attacks that followed were special. 

The attacks against Asian Americans were bound to happen. Liberals were very frustrated that week, religious freedom won, and equality in higher education was restored. They quickly discovered that popular opinion was not on their side, even among the demographic they thought they had bagged for this fight. These findings also muddied another opportunity to bash the Court. But the Left’ has an incessant need to lecture and condescend instead of letting people live their lives with differing opinions. 

We’re now the new Ku Klux Klan. If anyone, no matter what race, goes against the Left and their illiberal agenda, they’re Nazis. The best is that they’ve tried this narrative with Black Americans, specifically those in law enforcement, and it falls flat because it’s facially untrue and incomprehensibly stupid. Asian American families wanting their top-performing children to attend the best schools in the land is an act of white supremacy or worse—acting in a capacity that promotes white nationalism. 

Take National Public Radio’s waste of ink on how Asians are just trying to be white. The races are interchangeable—it’s the default response anytime whiny white progressives lose an argument: 

The promise of proximity to whiteness and power has radicalized some Asian Americans on the right

That myth posits that Asian Americans are a "good" minority group — assimilating and bootstrapping themselves into the American dream. "It's been used historically to undermine other non-white groups pressing for justice," says Janelle Wong, director of Asian American studies at the University of Maryland. 

"It's been used to compare other groups to Asian Americans without any context to say, well, 'this non-white group, Asian Americans, can succeed. So why can't Black or Latino groups?' " 

Wong says "it ignores that Asian Americans have been selectively recruited via U.S. immigration," while also overlooking the particular history and ongoing systemic racism that specifically impacts Black Americans. 

"In a society in which there is a powerful violent hierarchy of white people over Black people, where am I in that hierarchy?" says Ian Haney López. "It's very common for people to look at that hierarchy and say, let me not be at the bottom." 

For non European immigrants, there is always this painful decision of how to best to be accepted in America. "It's not uncommon for people not of European descent to say, 'I'm gonna claim access to the white side of the color line.' " 

Recommended

Wesley Hunt Brilliantly Highlights 'Terribly Ironic' Difference in DOJ's Treatment of Trump and Biden Rebecca Downs

And then, there’s The Nation, which claims that Asian American conservatives are proto-Nazis:

Luckily, the noise is dying because the Left is wrong on affirmative action, with all core demographics being opposed to colleges considering race and ethnicity in the admissions phase. You lose, guys. And calling those with whom you disagree racists or agents of white supremacy isn’t persuading anyone. It might make you feel better, but you’re still wrong.

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wesley Hunt Brilliantly Highlights 'Terribly Ironic' Difference in DOJ's Treatment of Trump and Biden Rebecca Downs
One Bubble Is About to Pop...and No One Is Talking About It Matt Vespa
Day One for Our Next GOP President Kurt Schlichter
Conspiracy Theory or Not, the FBI Just Refueled a Top January 6 Narrative Matt Vespa
How Gov. Newsom Reacted to His State Legislature Blocking a Bill on Child Sex Trafficking Matt Vespa
Hunter's 'Love Child' and Conservative Madness Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Wesley Hunt Brilliantly Highlights 'Terribly Ironic' Difference in DOJ's Treatment of Trump and Biden Rebecca Downs