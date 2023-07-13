White Liberals to Asian Americans: You Can't Think for Yourselves

The Left’s crying over the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling has subsided, mainly because the public isn’t on their side. Over 60 percent of Americans don’t favor race and ethnicity being considered for college admissions. The coup de grâce was when it was discovered that Black Americans aren’t that hot about affirmative action either. The attacks against the Supreme Court were loud, along with the hyperbolic rantings from liberal media commentators about how this decision will lead to the return of Jim Crow laws and the end of women in higher education. The best was how the end of affirmative action in college admissions would bring this nation back to pre-Antebellum America. You all know this by now, but the anti-Asian attacks that followed were special.

The attacks against Asian Americans were bound to happen. Liberals were very frustrated that week, religious freedom won, and equality in higher education was restored. They quickly discovered that popular opinion was not on their side, even among the demographic they thought they had bagged for this fight. These findings also muddied another opportunity to bash the Court. But the Left’ has an incessant need to lecture and condescend instead of letting people live their lives with differing opinions.

We’re now the new Ku Klux Klan. If anyone, no matter what race, goes against the Left and their illiberal agenda, they’re Nazis. The best is that they’ve tried this narrative with Black Americans, specifically those in law enforcement, and it falls flat because it’s facially untrue and incomprehensibly stupid. Asian American families wanting their top-performing children to attend the best schools in the land is an act of white supremacy or worse—acting in a capacity that promotes white nationalism.

Take National Public Radio’s waste of ink on how Asians are just trying to be white. The races are interchangeable—it’s the default response anytime whiny white progressives lose an argument:

The promise of proximity to whiteness and power has radicalized some Asian Americans on the right That myth posits that Asian Americans are a "good" minority group — assimilating and bootstrapping themselves into the American dream. "It's been used historically to undermine other non-white groups pressing for justice," says Janelle Wong, director of Asian American studies at the University of Maryland. "It's been used to compare other groups to Asian Americans without any context to say, well, 'this non-white group, Asian Americans, can succeed. So why can't Black or Latino groups?' " Wong says "it ignores that Asian Americans have been selectively recruited via U.S. immigration," while also overlooking the particular history and ongoing systemic racism that specifically impacts Black Americans. "In a society in which there is a powerful violent hierarchy of white people over Black people, where am I in that hierarchy?" says Ian Haney López. "It's very common for people to look at that hierarchy and say, let me not be at the bottom." For non European immigrants, there is always this painful decision of how to best to be accepted in America. "It's not uncommon for people not of European descent to say, 'I'm gonna claim access to the white side of the color line.' "

Only Whiteness and white people have true agency. Everyone else is their pawn, and if they don't have the right views, it's likely because Whiteness infected them. Asians might think they know what they want but they need NPR to help free them of their false consciousness. pic.twitter.com/vhak6FNLT3 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 2, 2023

3/ NPR still does good work, but there's a bad trend here, and there's no reason for it to exist if this is how it's gonna cover the newsiest, most controversial subjects in the country. I can get cheap slogans and talking points and jargon from Twitter.https://t.co/LCSkHm7SIs — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 2, 2023

the irony about being 'tools of whiteness' is among asian americans it's fresh-off-the-boat less assimilated groups that assert their agency, while 'asian american activists' and asian american studies professors mimic the norms and folkways of white liberals https://t.co/yeY9REOTKK — Razib 🥥 Khan 🧬 📘✍️📱 (@razibkhan) July 2, 2023

That article was uniquely, almost startlingly, poorly argued — David 🇮🇱 (@David_Johnson41) July 2, 2023

And then, there’s The Nation, which claims that Asian American conservatives are proto-Nazis:

Look at this new article today in The Nation. White supremacy is growing more diverse every single day. pic.twitter.com/yeenRvZnrh — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) July 6, 2023

The article claims that affirmative action actually benefits Asian Americans in college admissions, just to give you a sense of how ridiculous this is. pic.twitter.com/nDaylKM91j — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) July 6, 2023

As states like California that have already banned affirmative action show, Asians will increase every time. The writer here is posting from pure delusion. — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) July 6, 2023

Luckily, the noise is dying because the Left is wrong on affirmative action, with all core demographics being opposed to colleges considering race and ethnicity in the admissions phase. You lose, guys. And calling those with whom you disagree racists or agents of white supremacy isn’t persuading anyone. It might make you feel better, but you’re still wrong.