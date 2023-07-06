Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger
Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024
The NY Times Delivers Misinfo to Battle Misinfo
CDC Claims Transgenders Can 'Chestfeed' Babies
Facebook Shadow Banned Tucker Carlson 'Anti-Vaccine' Video At the Request of the Biden...
Asa Hutchinson Is In Danger of Not Getting Enough Donors to Make the...
MTG Voted Out of House Freedom Caucus
The Associated Press Commemorated the 4th of July by Looking to Further Sow...
Four Illegal Migrants, Including an Infant, Died Trying to Cross the Rio Grande
Kristi Noem Slams Ben & Jerry’s Message Calling for Return of ‘Stolen’ Mount...
Is Larry Hogan Running for President After All?
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is...
Harvard Faces Another Legal Challenge Following SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case
Tipsheet

The Narrative Against the Supreme Court Over Their Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 06, 2023 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Left is still reeling from their disastrous week on the Supreme Court, where religious liberty was defended, and equality in college admissions was restored. The former case is more low-key, but the affirmative action decision, where the Court ruled that such practices in the college admission process were unconstitutional.

The cycle of whining contained the usual trite talking points about the Court being illegitimate because it handed down a decision that didn’t comport with the Left’s illiberal view of America that morphed into a racist tirade against Asians and how they can’t think for themselves being pawns of white supremacy. Undoubtedly, it was white liberals who voiced their opposition the loudest, but they can pack up their circus because the narrative about affirmative action just collapsed. As it turns out, there’s another group of people who are fine with the Supreme Court’s decision: Black Americans (via WaPo): 

…the court’s most momentous decision this year — severely restricting the use of affirmative action in college admissions — was arguably quite popular. 

Now arrives more data to bolster that point. What the data also suggest is that even Black Americans are unlikely to strongly object. 

The data, from an Economist/YouGov poll conducted after the Supreme Court’s decision, shows Americans approving of it more than 2-to-1. That’s a finding in line with surveys conducted before the decision, including from The Washington Post and CBS News, which showed more than 6 in 10 Americans supported the idea of banning the use of race and ethnicity in admissions. Another poll conducted after the decision, for ABC News, showed Americans approved of it by a 20-point margin. 

What’s particularly striking about the Economist/YouGov poll is how Black Americans responded. Indeed, more of them actually approved of the decision (more than 4 in 10) than disapproved (fewer than 4 in 10). And more Black Americans “strongly” approved (31 percent) than disapproved (26 percent). 

This finding is also in line with previous polling. While polls have long shown Black Americans in favor of affirmative action, The Washington Post-Schar School poll showed nearly half (47 percent) supported banning the use of race and ethnicity in admissions. 

[…]

Earlier this year, Pew asked people a battery of questions about affirmative action and efforts to increase diversity. While Black Americans were more likely to view affirmative action as positive than negative, fewer than half (46 percent) saw it as mainly positive. (Twenty percent said it was a negative, while the remainder saw it as mixed or said it made no difference.) 

And there was even less perceived upside at the personal level. Asking more broadly about efforts to increase racial and ethnic diversity — rather than specifically about affirmative action — it inquired whether people felt they had been advantaged or disadvantaged by such policies. 

Just 20 percent of Black Americans said they felt such policies had put them at an advantage. And strikingly, significantly more — 35 percent — actually said they felt such policies had put them at a disadvantage. 

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown

But, of course, The Washington Post had to spin a little, claiming the issue is difficult to poll, though more than enough Black Americans were able to respond to Pew and Economist/YouGov, and they’re not hot about this policy. As the publication noted, none of them have seen a benefit writ large. In other words, the policy sucks, and white liberals are going to have to grovel and ingratiate themselves with their non-white voting blocs in a less humiliating way than spewing nonsense about how this Court decision was racist, could lead to the end of women in higher education, or a step toward a pre-Antebellum America. Even Black voters don’t like affirmative action. 

Game. Set. And Match.

 

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is Being Punished Mia Cathell
Facebook Shadow Banned Tucker Carlson 'Anti-Vaccine' Video At the Request of the Biden WH Sarah Arnold
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown