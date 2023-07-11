Why Some Liberal Media Outlets Are Not Happy With Joe Biden Right Now

I’m not going to say that this latest military aid package to Ukraine is a ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ situation, but some members of the liberal press are not happy with Joe Biden. The president let it slip that we’re running out of artillery ammunition, which is another issue in itself. But Ukraine is set to receive cluster bomb munitions which have triggered some members of the liberal press. Even members of the Democratic Party are coming out against the latest weapons package. But the consensus in Washington is to support Ukraine no matter what and, apparently, give them anything short of nuclear weapons.

Newsweek posted a story about how these weapons impact the civilian population. The Washington Post highlighted human rights concerns, while Spain, Canada, and the United Kingdom oppose sending these weapons. It’s not an overt overture from major publications, but the cumulative effect of these newsrooms citing the international opposition and humanitarian concerns suggests they’re queasy about this package.

The unabashedly progressive outlets, like The Rolling Stone and The New Republic, are less than diplomatic.

New Republic: “Biden’s Immoral, Indefensible Decision to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine.”

Four days after Russian tanks began rolling into Ukraine last year, then–White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about reports that Russia had been using cluster bombs. Psaki noted that the Biden administration had seen the reports, which were unconfirmed, but noted that “if that were true, it would potentially be a war crime.” Now, 16 months later, the Biden administration is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of its most recent $800 million weapons package. This is an immoral, indefensible decision and one that only further complicates the messiness of any end to the war. It’s highly unlikely that these weapons will make a substantial difference in aiding the Ukrainian counteroffensive or, in a similar vein, in accelerating the end of what has been an incredibly costly and devastating conflict. It is likely, however, that they will lead to civilian casualties, if not now then in the very near future.

The Rolling Stone: “I’ve Seen Cluster Bombs Maim Children. Why Is Biden Sending Them to Ukraine?”

And while there is growing congressional opposition regarding this aid package, the pro-Ukraine wings dominate both parties, so Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) can whine that these bombs are going to Ukraine. It’s terrible to say, but one or many of these bombs will indeed fall on population centers. It might take images of blown-apart bodies of dead Ukrainian men, women, and children to shut this tap off. Or we could elect a new president.