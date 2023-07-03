The Primary Is Necessary
New York Times: You Know, This Hunter Biden Fellow Could Be a Liability...
Oh, So That's Why Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan Was Such a Disaster
A Friendly Talk About Traffic Safety Quickly Became a Hunt for a Mass...
Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming...
How the Liberal Media Tried to Spin the Asian American Community on Affirmative...
2024 Candidate Says Republicans Need to Focus on This Instead of Culture Wars
Here's Who Baltimore's Mayor Is Blaming for the City's Weekend Mass Shooting
Aftershocks From the Bud Light Debacle – Now, a Major Bottle Producer Endures...
Flying Cars Are One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality With Latest FAA...
Joy Reid Explains How She Got Into Harvard
Bud Light Pulls Desperate Move for July 4th Holiday
‘Trans’ Rapist Complains of ‘Transphobic' Abuse in Men’s Prison
Florida Law Restricting Transgender Bathroom Access Takes Effect
Tipsheet

This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 03, 2023 12:15 PM
Twitter

In April, there was something was off with “Erica Marsh.”  She seemed too stupid to be taken seriously, even though “she” had a viral series of tweets. Marsh established herself as a liberal account that got eyes, though many were undoubtedly hate clicks. If progressive America had to pick one account to be their voice on this platform, “Ms. March” would be the winner. If not, the deputy spokeswoman for her pervasive spewing of left-wing red meat catchphrases, talking points, and attacks. 

During tax month, “Marsh” decided to weigh in on former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s primary defeat tweeting, “The defeat of Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first Black female Mayor and first openly gay mayor speaks to the racism and homophobia that candidates still face in major U.S. cities.” Lightfoot was defeated by Brandon Johnson, a black man, and the current mayor of the Windy City. 

And there were other posts as well: 

Ron DeSantis is a modern day Hitler. If elected President, we will be living in a modern day Nazi Germany. 

The Republican Party is a modern day Nazi Party. Change my mind. 

Her account was a stream of liberal nonsense, which anyone playing with a full deck would conclude is parody or troll-bait. I put quotes around her name because there’s a new development in the life of “Erica Marsh,” a former field organizer for the Joe Biden campaign and Obama Foundation volunteer: She never existed.

Greg Boulden appears to have cracked the case, linking the account to a Belgian firm, which led to one of its executives threatening a lawsuit. Regardless, “Erica Marsh” is no more, as the account has been suspended.

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa


Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan Was Such a Disaster Spencer Brown
Here's Who Baltimore's Mayor Is Blaming for the City's Weekend Mass Shooting Julio Rosas
Everybody Chill – We Have a White House to Win Back Kurt Schlichter
Who Is Really President? Hint, It's Not Crooked Joe Jeff Crouere
New York Times: You Know, This Hunter Biden Fellow Could Be a Liability in 2024 Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa