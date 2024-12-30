Black Artist Says She Won't Write 'Soulful' Music for 'Non-Melanated' Singers

Black singer-songwriter Muni Long says she's refusing to write "soulful" music for white artists.

In a racist rant on Instagram, Long claimed that British record executive Elliot Grainge, the new CEO of Atlantic Music Group, which owns Atlantic Records, requested that she write "soulful" music for non-black clients. The idea of contributing to the work of white singers, whom she called "non-melanated," appeared to enrage her.

Advertisement

"F**k no! And Imma stand on that!" she shouted, mouthing a Boosie Badazz meme. "And they can get in my DM—you can get in my DM all you want, every day!"

"And when I said NO one of em gone say 'You can reach in that Priscilla Renea [her birth name] vault and see what you have in there.' Boy do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don't get somewhere and sit down. I wanted to cuss them out so bad ya'll," Long captioned the clip.

She posted the same video to TikTok, captioning it instead: "I don't want your money. Ion care bout no Oscar for it. I WON'T BE PARTICIPATING CAUSE WHAT BOOSIE SAID! Get somebody else to do it."

Many on social media praised Long, saying she shouldn't write songs "for a yty [whitey]."

"This is for the n***as strictly for the n***as," an Instagram user applauded. "I love the way black women are fighting back," one fan wrote. "I like the fact that it's not a money thing to you, it's more so of a cultural thing. Keep it in the family Queen," another commented.

Someone called it "erasure" of black creators. "The labels give the big budgets to mediocre non-melanated artists. Singing songs written by black creatives. While they laugh at black songwriters protesting for royalties and humane working conditions like upfront fees, lunch, transport and accommodation."

"Thank you for keeping the recipes! The anointing is not for sale!!!" another added. Long agreed, repeating, "THE ANOINTING IS NAWT FA SAAAAYLLLLLUH."

Over on Tiktok, one user wrote, "This is why we love u sis! Staying true to our culture!" "FINALLY! Someone in our community standing on business," a second account said. "They want our rhythm but hate our blues!" a third remarked.

Some criticized her for racially discriminating against certain clients. Others argued that it's worth the payout regardless. "Why not? Get that money and publishing," one Instagram user suggested. To which, Long shot back, "Oh baby you must got me confused with somebody else."

Several black singers showed their support for Long in the comments section. "OKAAAAYYYY CAUSE KNOCK IT OFF," commented SZA. "I knew I loved you," Amber Riley wrote. "Worrrd," replied H.E.R.

Long, born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, is a Grammy-winning R&B songstress who's written lyrics for hit songs sung by Rihanna, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige, among others. In the past, Long worked with a number of "non-melanated" artists like Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Madonna.

As a solo artist, shortly after adopting her stage name, pronounced "Money," Long achieved her big break with the 2021 single "Hrs and Hrs," which placed in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best R&B Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Last year, her 2023 chart-topping single, "Made for Me," saw similar success.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, since Grainge's takeover, Atlantic has been outsourcing talent following layoffs at the label in September. Long, who is signed with Def Jams Recording, alluded to Atlantic requesting her songwriting services on the side.