How the Liberal Media Tried to Spin the Asian American Community on Affirmative Action

Liberal newsrooms are predominately run by white, college-educated whites who got their worlds rocked by the Supreme Court last week. In a series of decisions, the Court ruled decisively that their agenda weren’t constitutional, sending progressives into full froth. The mature way would be to find a means to persuade the masses that their side is correct, thereby re-engaging some of these matters at the legislative level. On other matters, it’s just a lost cause, like Joe Biden’s autocratic attempt to bypass Congress on student loan debt. Instead, it’s tantrum time, with attacks being hurled against the Supreme Court and the Asian American community, branded white supremacists by the far left. Why?

They oppose affirmative action.

‘The Supreme Court is illegitimate because they handed down a ruling we didn’t like’ has become a liberal talking point spewed on the airwaves with metronomic regularity. It’s also sophomoric, but so is smearing an entire race of people because they don’t agree with your agenda. The best is the liberal media spin on the subject. I mention the white and college-educated aspect of liberal media newsrooms because the bubble they inhabit prevents them from seeing it.

Anyone who has tracked the poll data has known for years that Asian Americans aren’t onboard, with race and ethnicity being factors considered for college admissions. And yet, we get these hilarious headlines from Vox and NBC News about the subject. For the past few days, and probably this week, we will have more pieces and segments on CNN, MSNBC, and the like about the phantom groundswell movement from Asian communities who support affirmative action.

Here's Vox’s take [emphasis mine]:

According to a 2020 Asian American voter survey conducted by AAPI Data, 70 percent of Asian Americans support affirmative action, when it’s described as programs designed to help Black people, women, and other minorities get better access to higher education. That finding was echoed in a 2022 AAPI Data survey, which found that 69 percent of Asian Americans felt the same way. In a 2023 Pew survey, 53 percent of Asian Americans who had heard of affirmative action also said they believe it’s a good thing, though 76 percent of Asian Americans overall said they did not think colleges should consider race or ethnicity as a factor in admissions decisions. A similar dynamic was evident across racial groups, with more of Black and Hispanic Americans saying affirmative action was a good thing rather than bad, but majorities of all racial groups also saying colleges shouldn’t consider race and ethnicity in admissions.

I’ll help you navigate here to avoid the whiplash: the premise is trash. It’s illogical. The headline reads: “Many Asian Americans support affirmative action,” but “76 percent of Asian Americans overall said they did not think colleges should consider race or ethnicity as a factor in admissions decisions.” That means many Asian Americans DO NOT support affirmative action. And we all know what the Left means when they advocate for these policies.

NBC News also fell into this trap: “Most Asian Americans favor affirmative action, new Pew study shows.” But then the sub-headline read: “But when asked whether race or ethnicity should factor into college admissions, roughly three-quarters of respondents said it should not.”

Ladies and gentlemen, the numbers clearly show Asians do not support these policies as tailored by coastal elitists, and anyone who says otherwise is peddling propaganda and fake news. They’re not even trying to hide it. We covered how some of the reactions are getting nasty, with black commentators accusing Asians of being newly minted members of the Klan for celebrating this win for equality in the college admission process.

Here’s the Pew Research poll that both outlets cite, and you can see why liberal media writers got so wrapped up in everything that wasn’t germane to the issue at hand. The study dissected attitudes regarding party affiliation, who heard of the phrase “affirmative action,” and this and that but the buried part that strikes at the core of how this community feels about this policy and it brutally rips the heart out of the Left’s manufactured narrative about it [emphasis mine]:

Overall, majorities of Asian adults across gender, age, education and origin groups say race or ethnicity should not factor into college admissions. Similar shares of Indian (77%), Chinese (76%), Filipino (76%), Vietnamese (76%), Korean (72%) and Japanese (70%) American adults express this view. While Asian Republicans and Asian Democrats differ in their views of whether affirmative action is a good or bad thing, majorities of both groups notably say race or ethnicity should not play a role in college admissions. Among Asian Republicans, 90% say race or ethnicity should not be considered, and 69% of Asian Democrats say the same. Meanwhile, more Asian immigrants (80%) than those who are U.S. born (64%) say race and ethnicity should not be considered in admissions.

So, when you read headlines or see some talking head try to sell the narrative that there is a nuanced view about this topic within the Asian community, they’re lying. This is what you would call a super consensus position: Asian Americans don’t think race or ethnicity should be considered. Period.

But “many Asians support affirmative action,” except for the 80 percent of Asian immigrants, 77 percent of Indians, 76 percent of Chinese, 76 percent of Filipinos, 76 percent of Vietnamese, 72 percent of Koreans, and 70 percent of Japanese Americans who feel racial backgrounds shouldn't be a factor in the college admission process, so take that fake news somewhere else. And overall, this policy isn’t even popular. A 2022 Washington Post/Schar School Poll showed that 63 percent of all Americans want it tossed.

Good to remember when you see Dems use this ruling as a reason to lash out at SCOTUS



Beyond legal merits, strong majority of the electorate agrees https://t.co/j0BMySUQPz — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 29, 2023

But please, progressive America, return to lecturing us Asians about how were are now the new Klansmen. That’s simply hilarious.

‘Your political views are wrong; you’re a white supremacist.’

Infantilism and liberalism are merging into one. No—that was always the case.