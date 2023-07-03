Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Go to War With the Supreme Court

It’s easy to take potshots at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because the New York Democrat makes it incomprehensibly easy. It’s as if she knows her views and statements will elicit the wrath of conservative America; some are justified, while others you could brush off. It would be wise to use her as a barometer on the pulse of the Left because she has a handle on it. Her outrageous statements about almost subject are what progressive America believes. Right now, the Supreme Court, the third branch of government, has been added to the hit list. That never was the case until Donald Trump decided to fill three vacancies, sending the Left into a tailspin. So, are we shocked that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wants to go to war with the institution that, by design, is impervious to what she thinks keeps it accountable?

The Left likes to cite polls regarding the Court. The Court couldn’t care less. The noise from the people is meant to be handled by the legislature, not nine jurists who decide whether what Congress passes is permissible under the Constitution. That’s what’s hilarious about this whole tantrum by AOC and the Left: their agenda is cancer, not the Supreme Court. You knew this already, but the Left has become increasingly authoritarian in its action item list.

Biden isn’t a king and doesn’t have a magic scepter to abolish student loan debt without the approval of Congress. There’s this thing called separation of power, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. You’re a lawmaker; you should know this. Because Democrats had a terrible week on the Court regarding student loan debt, religious freedom, and affirmative action, AOC wants to limit its power by unleashing the full legal arsenal available in Congress. That’s the Left: if they don’t get their way, blow it up (via Washington Examiner):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested that Congress should use a variety of methods to limit the power of the Supreme Court. In an appearance on CNN on Sunday, the New York Democrat argued that the Supreme Court was compromising its own legitimacy and that she believes Congress must act to limit its power. "I truly do," Ocasio-Cortez answered when asked if she believes the power of the Supreme Court justices should be limited. "And this is not a new — this is not a new development in history. This is part of our system of checks and balances. The courts, if they were to proceed without any check on their power, without any balance on their power, it would be a dangerous, authoritarian expansion of power in the Supreme Court." The New York Democrat then said that Congress should use every tool at its disposal against the Supreme Court, including investigations, subpoenas, and impeachments.

Don’t mock or ignore this insanity. This lashing out against the Supreme Court isn’t a one-week trend. It’s what the Left has become to embody when they lose their grip on institutions. The gentlelady from New York shouldn’t be ignored on these matters because, no doubt, if enough like-minded liberals who feel the same way get into positions where they can execute this war on the Court, they will do so with a vengeance. They play the long game. And yes, it could rage long after we’re dead, with this crusade being taken up by a younger, more left-wing, and unhinged cohort.