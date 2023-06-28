CBS News Story on IRS Whistleblower Confirms the Media Cannot Ignore Biden Corruption Allegations

The Biden White House will have to say something about the IRS whistleblower story and the widespread corruption allegations involving the Biden family.

Attorney General Merrick Garland could land himself in legal trouble now that it's been confirmed his department blocked US Attorney David Weiss from pursuing charges against Hunter Biden, which The New York Times confirmed in their story. However, it was buried in the piece. They corroborated the claim that Weiss was blocked from charging the president's son, and the operation looks shaky.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz’s full line of questioning and AG Merrick Garland’s under oath testimony that is now contradicted by an IRS whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/qUAn52ggQj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2023

The White House Press Secretary's office is not answering questions about it, which won't make it go away, and neither will Joe Biden yelling at reporters. This goes beyond Hunter's gun and tax evasion charges – it's now a multi-layered cake of corruption.

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"



Biden: “No, I wasn’t.”



Reporter: “Were you?”



Biden *yelling*: “No!” pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

"Does the White House believe Attorney General Garland committed perjury when he testified under oath that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could bring charges outside of his district?"



Biden spokeswoman Olivia Dalton: "I don't have any comment" pic.twitter.com/d9eWmR23EK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2023

WH Spox shoots down a question about whether or not AG Garland committed perjury. pic.twitter.com/MUMhrHFgcT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2023

The Department of Justice ran interference on any criminal investigation into Hunter, the IRS task force investigating the tax issues was dissolved, and there's still the lingering story about Joe and Hunter receiving bribes—$5 million each—from Mykola Zlochevsky, the co-founder of Burisma Holdings, who is reportedly a Russian intelligence asset. Zlochevsky allegedly has a ledger of the payments made to the Bidens, as well as recordings of his conversations with them. And then, there's the China connection. WhatsApp messages reportedly show Hunter asking a Chinese businessman for money.

These sordid tales are now beyond conservative media circles. The New York Times joined the chorus, and CBS News has been on the IRS whistleblower story for more than a month, primarily focusing on the account given by Agent Gary Shapley, whose testimony directly contradicts what Attorney General Garland said about his Justice Department not interfering in these investigations. Julio mentioned it earlier this morning, but Shapley point blank said that their investigative efforts were blocked because some roads could have ended with Joe Biden (via CBS News):

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley tells CBS that the Justice Department shielded Hunter Biden and blocked the investigation of President Biden:



“There were certain investigative steps we weren't allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden.”pic.twitter.com/27oQj9XpoT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 28, 2023

Wow, @CBSNews actually covering the Biden crime family and Hunter Biden’s sweetheart DOJ deal thanks to obstruction. Good for them. Their viewers were probably stunned to hear about this: pic.twitter.com/FPpziUC9VZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 28, 2023

"I documented exactly what happened. And it doesn't seem to match what the attorney general or the U.S. attorney are saying today," Gary Shapley said. https://t.co/TPFnEwewEM — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 27, 2023





The IRS supervisory agent who helped oversee the investigation of Hunter Biden continues to raise questions about what he alleged was special treatment in the probe of the president's son, telling CBS News that, dating back to the Trump administration, he was repeatedly prevented from taking steps he would have considered routine in other cases. "We have to make sure as a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation that we treat every single person exactly the same," said Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the agency, who spoke exclusively to CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod on Tuesday. "And that just simply didn't happen here." […] Shapley said the five-year investigation uncovered conduct that he says could have resulted in additional charges. […] Last week, the GOP House Ways and Means Committee chairman released transcripts of congressional interviews with two IRS whistleblowers, including Shapley, who both questioned whether the U.S. attorney overseeing the case was free to bring charges he saw fit. "The testimony we have just released details a lack of U.S. attorney independence, recurring unjustified delays, unusual actions outside the normal course of any investigation," Chairman Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri, told reporters. But three weeks ago in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Weiss asserted that he was granted "ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges." Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Friday that Weiss had "complete authority to make all decisions on his own" and required no permission from Justice Department headquarters to bring charges. […] Shapley, who is still a supervisory special agent with the IRS, says he was prevented from pursuing any leads that involved President Joe Biden, including the now-infamous 2017 email from James Gilliar, a business associate of Hunter Biden's, which bore the subject line "Expectations" and outlined a "provisional agreement" for "equity" in a deal with a Chinese energy company. Two of Hunter Biden's former business partners who received the message told CBS News that a line in the email — "10 held by H for the big guy?" — was shorthand for 10% held by Hunter Biden for his father. Shapley told CBS News that his efforts to look further into money trails that involved "dad" or "the big guy" were blocked by a senior prosecutor working for Weiss.

The left will harp on this investigation starting under Trump, but that doesn't mean anything. We know the Department of Justice under Trump was loaded with enemies, and the interference ramped up after the 2020 election due to obvious reasons; "Dad" now controls the department.

Democrats have shown a preternatural sense of how to wield institutional power to produce desired political outcomes. What better institution to make your political force than the DOJ, with its unlimited budget, search powers, and the FBI to enforce it all?

Garland, who could enter impeachment territory over his apparent lies about the investigation, keeps this story about the alleged Biden corruption spree alive, as it should. Congress now has an even more pressing mandate to get to the bottom of this circus. Major newspapers and networks are now finally paying attention. This story isn't going away, which probably won't help with Biden's sleep apnea.