This Primary Is Getting Ridiculous
Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday
Travelers Warned to Brace for Total Air Travel Chaos This Weekend
Is This a Sign That the Media Is Starting to Worry About Joe...
Vote in the 2024 Townhall GOP Presidential Straw Poll
Best Things First
Carlson Identifies the One Person Most Suited to Replace Joe Biden
Percent of NJ Students Identifying as 'Non-Binary' Skyrockets
Dem Governor Signs Law Protecting Children’s Access to Irreversible Transgender Surgeries,...
Former Federal Prosecutor: Here's What Hunter Easily Could -- and Should -- Have...
It Looks Like Anheuser-Busch Has Let Those Embattled Bud Light Executives Go
Corporate America Continues to March Left. Here’s What Can Set Them Free.
Celebrating July 4 is Hollow Without Restoring Freedom and Rights From Declaration and...
Russia’s War Against America
Tipsheet

'Shocking to Me': Whistleblower Explains How DOJ Prevented Full Investigation Into the Bidens

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 28, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Gary Shapley, who is one of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, told CBS News not only did Hunter Biden get preferential treatment, but the Department of Justice blocked him from fully investigating into Biden's alleged wrongdoings.

Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018, which have a combined tax liability of roughly $1.2 million. Biden will go through the diversion program for illegally possessing a firearm while actively using drugs. He will spend no time in prison. Shapley was the lead investigator in the case and says he found evidence of Biden's conduct that warranted serious charges.

"There were personal expenses that were were taken as businesses expenses. Prostitutes, sex club memberships, hotels for purported drug dealers," said Shapley.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week the investigators were able to bring whatever charges they were able to find evidence for.

"I documented exactly what happened and it doesn't seem to match what the Attorney General or the U.S. Attorney are saying today," Shapley said, providing an email detailing how after a 2022 October meeting U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he did not have the final say in what charges would be brought against Biden.

"It was just shocking to me," Shapley recalled, adding before President Joe Biden entered office, he was ordered to not pursue leads that implicated the incoming president.

Recommended

Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown

House Republicans continue to provide evidence of shady business dealings the younger Biden did with foreign countries.


Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown
Carlson Identifies the One Person Most Suited to Replace Joe Biden Leah Barkoukis
Former Federal Prosecutor: Here's What Hunter Easily Could -- and Should -- Have Been Charged With Guy Benson
Travelers Warned to Brace for Total Air Travel Chaos This Weekend Spencer Brown
Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works Rebecca Downs
Is This a Sign That the Media Is Starting to Worry About Joe Biden? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown