'Shocking to Me': Whistleblower Explains How DOJ Prevented Full Investigation Into the Bidens

Gary Shapley, who is one of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, told CBS News not only did Hunter Biden get preferential treatment, but the Department of Justice blocked him from fully investigating into Biden's alleged wrongdoings.

Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018, which have a combined tax liability of roughly $1.2 million. Biden will go through the diversion program for illegally possessing a firearm while actively using drugs. He will spend no time in prison. Shapley was the lead investigator in the case and says he found evidence of Biden's conduct that warranted serious charges.

"There were personal expenses that were were taken as businesses expenses. Prostitutes, sex club memberships, hotels for purported drug dealers," said Shapley.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week the investigators were able to bring whatever charges they were able to find evidence for.

"I documented exactly what happened and it doesn't seem to match what the Attorney General or the U.S. Attorney are saying today," Shapley said, providing an email detailing how after a 2022 October meeting U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he did not have the final say in what charges would be brought against Biden.

"It was just shocking to me," Shapley recalled, adding before President Joe Biden entered office, he was ordered to not pursue leads that implicated the incoming president.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, a lead investigator in the Hunter Biden case, said he felt the president's son received preferential treatment, and claims he was blocked from pursuing leads that could have led to the president. The DOJ and Biden’s attorney deny special treatment pic.twitter.com/SuBeg1k8Ij — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 27, 2023

House Republicans continue to provide evidence of shady business dealings the younger Biden did with foreign countries.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨



In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin:



"The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]."



CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023



