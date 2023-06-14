Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down

As the kids say nowadays, these middle schoolers are based. And by that, I mean they did something that sent shockwaves through a local Massachusetts community, stunned the local school board, and sent the liberal media into meltdown mode. Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, saw an LGBT event wrecked by a pronoun rebellion. Pride flags were destroyed, and chants of 'USA' rang throughout the school. To be more precise, they were chanting, “My pronouns are USA,” while decked out in patriotic colors. The event caused some local school board members to lose sleep over the incident, which proves that some people in this community need to go outside and touch some grass. Now, the LGBT mob is pushing to punish these kids for exercising their constitutional right to free speech and expression (via CBS News):

Parents, teachers, and school administrators are furious with a group of students for protesting "Pride Day" at their school.



Instead of wearing rainbow clothes, these students showed up wearing American flag apparel, chanting "my pronouns are USA!" pic.twitter.com/GsvaAasVUU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2023





Nancy Bonassera, co-chair of the Burlington Equity Coalition, said that students were invited to wear rainbow clothing on June 2 in celebration of Pride Month. "On that same day there was a counter-demonstration in response to what should have been a day to celebrate," she said. "Students wore red, white and blue clothing, chanted 'my pronouns are USA' and destroyed rainbow decorations at the school." The coalition is calling for "consequences" for the students who participated in the counter-protest and is urging the district to fill a diversity, equity and inclusion role that they say has been vacant for almost a year. […] Select Board member Michael Espejo said a "bad light has been cast over our town." "I was very upset, I've lost sleep over it," Espejo said about the incident. "It kind of shocked me to my core. I didn't think something like that could happen in Burlington." […] Burlington School Committee Chair Martha Simon condemned the incident at a meeting Tuesday night, but declined any specifics on disciplinary actions, stressing the offenders were mere eighth graders. "Middle school should be a safe place for all students to express themselves, to make mistakes, and to learn from each other," Simon said. But a room full of parents, mostly of LGBTQ kids, argued that school officials needed to take a stronger stand and use the incident as a "teaching moment" refuting the notion that overt pride displays are somehow not appropriate for schools. "Doing something publicly or within your line of vision, like wearing rainbows or flying a pride flag is not shoving it down your throat," parent Sarah Cawley said at the meeting Tuesday night.

In that latter part, more than a few NHL players felt differently regarding the rainbow flags. Get over it. Not everyone has to be on this bandwagon. Second, they’re kids; they will do things to get a rise of adults. It’s what you do at this age. So, before we send these youngsters to the re-education camps and subject them to electroshock therapy for doing something where no laws were broken. Simmer down, deal with your hurt feelings somewhere the hell else, and get back to your lives.