Jerry Nadler Drops Out of High-Stakes House Race After Reports Claim Pelosi Staged a 'Coup'

In a surprising turn of events, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is withdrawing his bid to retain his position as the top Democrat on the influential House Judiciary Committee for the next two years. Instead, he has thrown his support behind his rival, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Just two days ago, Nadler stood firm in his decision to challenge Raskin for the high-ranking job. The New York Democrat’s shift regarding the influential committee's role will be crucial in overseeing the second Trump administration.

In a letter to his colleagues, Nadler stated that while he would "still be an active member" of the House Judiciary Committee and "work alongside its new leadership,” the United States is looking down the barrel of a second Trump Administration return and his “renewed threats to our democracy” that put “our way of life” in danger. Therefore, he insisted that Raskin had "already proven himself to be an exceptional leader and spokesperson for our party's values.”

This past weekend, I covered reports speculating that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plotted a coup in the Democratic Party as she sought to shake up the critical House race. Pelosi allegedly quietly worked behind the scenes to replace Nadler, citing concerns that the Democratic Party’s current leadership is not suited to take on President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda and his allies in Congress.

Raskin is a generation younger than 77-year-old Nadler and has sought to bring a fresh perspective to the Democratic Party as it faces another Trump presidency. This puts Raskin on a clear path to secure the top-ranking member spot on the Judiciary Committee, setting him up to become one of Trump’s most formidable critics on Capitol Hill. He would directly challenge Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in significant political battles.

On the contrary, Raskin has insisted that the Democratic Party must secure a robust leadership to withstand Trump and what he called the "onslaught" of the Justice Department.

A few days ago, the New York Times reported that Nadler was eager to keep his position. However, Pelosi’s ploy seems to have worked.