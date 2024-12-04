Here's How Many GOP Senators Are Now Opposed to Pete Hegseth's Defense Secretary...
Tipsheet

Why Esquire Magazine Was Forced to Retract a Column About Hunter Biden's Pardon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Esquire magazine tried to defend President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Hunter and got torched. Despite what this writer for the publication may think, it’s bad optics for the outgoing White House, who pledged they would never do this, even though the rest of us who weren’t born yesterday knew otherwise. I’d thought Biden would pull this at 11:59 AM on January 20th or, at some point, literally in the final hours of his presidency. Instead, it’s happening now, another ignominious chapter of the failed Biden presidency.

Liberal commentators debased themselves for weeks in June when Hunter Biden was found guilty of federal gun charges. Joe said no pardon, even though we know he was already setting things into motion to issue this order, which absolves his crack-addicted disgrace of a son for any crimes committed between 2014 and 2024. Esquire said it wasn’t a big deal because George H.W. Bush pardoned Neil Bush. The magazine lost this game of whataboutism because Bush 41 never did this, leading to a retraction and an embarrassing editor’s note: 

But it’s not over. The View’s Ana Navarro went on a tirade on social media, where she alleged Woodrow Wilson pardoned some guy named Hunter deButts, his alleged brother-in-law. Again, there’s a problem: no evidence that Hunter deButts ever existed. 

The pardon power is absolute, and presidents can and do use it at their discretion, even with familial ties. It’s nepotism, but this is also politics. It shouldn’t be shocking. Biden ran afoul by not admitting he would do this when we all knew he would and then lied about it for months. Also, ‘Trump made me do it’ as the reason is laughably false and transparent, but you knew that already. As with everything with this administration, it’s a tire fire.

