Daniel Penny Reveals What Caused Jordan Neely to Be Placed in a Chokehold

May 1 was mayhem on the New York City Subway system. A mentally disturbed man was harassing passengers to the point where a former Marine, later identified as Daniel Penny, placed the suspect, Jordan Neely, in a chokehold. Neely died as a result. The fallout has been nothing short of ludicrous, with outrage from the leftist activist community and a river of useless thought pieces about how this is the start of a vigilante justice trend with a white nationalist flair. The city has been hell on wheels on innocent bystanders defending themselves from armed criminals, charging them with attempted murder.

The most laughable was the bodega owner who killed an armed robber in self-defense but was later slapped with second-degree murder charges. In both cases, the charges were dropped, but this mickey mouse show in the Big Apple regarding braindead prosecutors devoid of common sense is becoming a systemic problem.

It's no shock that Mr. Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter, given how local prosecutors treat law-abiding citizens defending themselves or others. In a series of interviews that were released over the weekend, Penny described what Neely was saying and doing that prompted him to intervene (via CBS News):

For the first time, we're hearing from the man charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely in a subway car on May 1. Attorneys for Daniel Penny released the new interview clips Sunday. In them, Penny describes what he says happened before he put Neely in a chokehold on an F train. "The three main threats that he repeated over and over was, 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm prepared to go to jail for life,' and 'I'm willing to die' ... I was scared for myself, but I looked around, I saw women and children. He was yelling in their faces, saying these threats," Penny said.

Oh yeah, this guy was just like Mr. Rogers in his neighborhood, right? Please. As Leah and Sarah have previously written about this case, Mr. Penny denies any racist ties, strongly denouncing the idea that race had anything to do with this incident. Penny was saddened that Mr. Neely had died but was adamant about his right to self-defense.