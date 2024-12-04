Here's How Many GOP Senators Are Now Opposed to Pete Hegseth's Defense Secretary Nomination

It didn’t look good for Pete Hegseth, facing a multi-pronged attack on his character, a la Brett Kavanaugh, regarding his defense secretary nomination. Hegseth is qualified for the job. He’s also not just a Fox News host—he’s a decorated combat veteran who has worked with such groups for years. Yet, tales of sexual misconduct and hard drinking are now filling the airwaves, most of which is unsubstantiated drivel. The sexual misconduct allegations were investigated, and no charges were drafted.

Scoop: The trustee of the veterans advocacy group where Pete Hegseth served as president denied in 2016 that the current defense secretary-designee was forced out of the position due to drinking and other misconduct, directly contradicting whistleblowers who spoke with the New… pic.twitter.com/OkI3lRtKIo — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) December 4, 2024

His nomination to run the Pentagon was controversial. It was going to be tough sledding on the Hill. Initial reports of Hegseth canceling his meeting with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pointed to troubled waters, but it was quickly clarified that he was rescheduling the meeting. Some see these nominations as loyalty tests for Trump, a weeding out who will cause trouble for his agenda on the Hill. With Matt Gaetz, Trump’s failed attorney general pick, four absolute ‘no’ votes killed his nomination—it was the usual suspects. For Hegseth, there are reports that ZERO Republican senators are opposed to his helming of the Defense Department (via NY Post):

Zero” Senate Republicans are opposing Pete Hegseth’s confirmation, sources told The Post on Wednesday, as the defense secretary-designee was making the rounds on Capitol Hill and defiantly proclaiming he will “never back down” in the face of widespread allegations of past misconduct. “There are zero ‘nos’ right now,” one GOP source familiar with the matter said, ripping smears against the former Army combat infantryman in the press as “BS.” At least six Republicans have privately expressed reservations about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee, NBC News reported Tuesday, as claims of binge drinking, sexual impropriety and financial mismanagement during his tenure as leader of a veterans advocacy group pile up. “For every anonymous ‘source’ making an unfounded claim about Hegseth, there are twice as many colleagues and former colleagues who are putting their names publicly on record to refute the defamatory, meritless slander,” another Senate Republican aide told The Post.

We’ll keep you posted, but this is certainly better footing than what Mr. Gaetz had before his withdrawal as Trump’s AG.

At the same time, I don't trust Murkowski, Collins, John Curtis (Romney's successor), and the like to maintain this postion if what's being reported on the Hill is accurate. You saw how quick it was to make former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) uncomfortable during the Kavanaugh fight.