Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision?
Speaker McCarthy Obliterates CNN Reporter Over Hypocrisy About Classified Information
Wait, That's How CNN Fact-Checked Trump’s Claim About His Indictment Being Politically Mot...
Alleged Biden Briber Is Reportedly a Russian Intel Asset
What If the FBI Never Raided Mar-a-Lago?
The Stupidity of Polls
Biden’s Kennedy Headache Is Rapidly Turning Into a Migraine
IRS Overstepping Bounds With 1099-K Reporting Rule
The Trump Indictment
'Greatest Grift in US History': New Report Estimates Just How Bad Covid Fraud,...
'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White...
America: Intentions and Results, Part Two
Surprise: New, Damning Report on COVID Origins Points To...
Golf Merger Exposes Government’s Flawed Antitrust Mindset
Tipsheet

Why You'll Have to Read About Trump's Arraignment Today Literally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Donald Trump is in South Florida, ready for his arraignment after being indicted in the classified document probe, but you might only read about it—literally. Our own Julio Rosas will be on the ground should any shenanigans occur, but the judge in the case has prohibited any video or audio recordings of the proceedings. All phones are banned. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell


The former president is facing two trials heading into the 2024 election, which will complicate things for the Republican Party severely: you can’t campaign effectively if your presidential nominee is indicted and has to suffer through two trials. It’s all political—we know this. And we can whine and scream about how the Justice Department has gone rogue, and the FBI is irreparably corrupt. The trials are happening, and Democrats still control the DOJ. These are facts. We change that by winning the next election, but it’s more than just a toss-up with Trump, at least for now. He's been known to survive the unsurvivable politically. 

In the meantime, like when he was indicted in Manhattan, which also excluded live camera footage but permitted still photography, security is a top concern, especially if things get intense (via ABC News): 

Miami officials said Monday that they are "ready" for the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump, after he was charged with 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office. 

"We are prepared for a variety of crowd sizes," Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters. "We have the ability to increase our capacity if necessary." 

Trump, who has said he is innocent and will plead not guilty, appeared to encourage supporters to come to Miami for his court hearing, writing on social media last week: "SEE YOU IN MIAMI ON TUESDAY!!!" 

It wasn't immediately clear how many pro-Trump people might come to Florida, though organizers claimed to be busing in hundreds. Trump made a similar call after he was indicted in New York City, though few heeded that. (He pleaded not guilty in that case.) 

Something tells me this upcoming election will age us all by 25 years. No exaggeration. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell
Alleged Biden Briber Is Reportedly a Russian Intel Asset Spencer Brown
'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn Leah Barkoukis
Demonizing 'Mega MAGA Republicans' Comes Back to Bite Karine Jean-Pierre Rebecca Downs
Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision? Spencer Brown
Speaker McCarthy Obliterates CNN Reporter Over Hypocrisy About Classified Information Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell