Of Course, A Judge Permitted Jean Carroll to Amend Her Anti-Trump Lawsuit

We forgot about the other trial Trump faces, though he probably won’t be present for its proceedings. E. Jean Carroll, the woman who alleges the former president raped her in the 1990s, filed another lawsuit against Trump over comments he made about her during CNN’s town hall event on May 10. This media spectacle, which showcased some vintage Trump moments, triggered the Left and appalled CNN’s staffers but did generate high ratings for the network. CNN’s town hall came after the $5 million judgment Carroll won against Trump in her initial lawsuit

Of course, Trump would be asked about it, where he called Carroll a whack job. And yes, Ms. Carroll was angered by the remarks and filed another legal action against Trump over these outbursts. It’s a circus, and this woman isn’t playing with a full deck. Trump’s legal team said they would appeal the initial $5 million verdict. Right now, however, a judge is allowing Ms. Carroll to amend her recent lawsuit against Trump to include those remarks from the town hall (via CNN):

A federal judge will allow E. Jean Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to include comments he made at a CNN town hall. Carroll, a former magazine columnist, asked the judge for permission to amend the initial November 2019 lawsuit so she could try to seek additional punitive damages after Trump repeated statements a federal jury found to be defamatory. Last month, a jury found in favor of Carroll in her second civil lawsuit, which went to trial. The jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and defamed her by denying the attack, saying she wasn’t his type and calling her allegations a hoax. One day later Trump appeared at the CNN Republican presidential town hall and said, “I have no idea who this woman – this is a fake story, made up story.” He called Carroll a “whack job” and went on a tangent about her ex-husband and pet cat.

She’s getting some great publicity out of this, which probably has nothing to do with the upcoming romance novel she’s penning with Mary Trump, right?