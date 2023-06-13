White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event
The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions'
Here's What Trump Did After Being Arraigned
In a Sane World, Joe Biden Would Be Heading Toward Impeachment
Former President Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Docs Case
'Why Does the IRS Have Guns': Joni Ernst Leads the Charge to Disarm...
Garth Brooks Gets It Wrong
MTG to Walensky: Will You Be on Pfizer or Moderna's Board When You...
Here's How Americans View the Second Trump Indictment
Jared Bernstein Confirmed in Particularly Narrow Vote to Be Biden's Top Economic Adviser
'Terminal Sentence': Jonathan Turley Warns That Trump Could Die in Prison If Convicted...
Newsom Manipulates the Facts to Make California Sound Better Than DeSantis's Turf
California Voters Think Feinstein Should Resign, New Poll Shows
JD Vance Announces He Will Hold Up DOJ Nominees Following 'Unprecedented Political Prosecu...
Tipsheet

Of Course, A Judge Permitted Jean Carroll to Amend Her Anti-Trump Lawsuit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2023 7:55 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

We forgot about the other trial Trump faces, though he probably won’t be present for its proceedings. E. Jean Carroll, the woman who alleges the former president raped her in the 1990s, filed another lawsuit against Trump over comments he made about her during CNN’s town hall event on May 10. This media spectacle, which showcased some vintage Trump moments, triggered the Left and appalled CNN’s staffers but did generate high ratings for the network. CNN’s town hall came after the $5 million judgment Carroll won against Trump in her initial lawsuit

Of course, Trump would be asked about it, where he called Carroll a whack job. And yes, Ms. Carroll was angered by the remarks and filed another legal action against Trump over these outbursts. It’s a circus, and this woman isn’t playing with a full deck. Trump’s legal team said they would appeal the initial $5 million verdict. Right now, however, a judge is allowing Ms. Carroll to amend her recent lawsuit against Trump to include those remarks from the town hall  (via CNN): 

A federal judge will allow E. Jean Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to include comments he made at a CNN town hall. 

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, asked the judge for permission to amend the initial November 2019 lawsuit so she could try to seek additional punitive damages after Trump repeated statements a federal jury found to be defamatory. Last month, a jury found in favor of Carroll in her second civil lawsuit, which went to trial. The jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and defamed her by denying the attack, saying she wasn’t his type and calling her allegations a hoax. 

One day later Trump appeared at the CNN Republican presidential town hall and said, “I have no idea who this woman – this is a fake story, made up story.” He called Carroll a “whack job” and went on a tangent about her ex-husband and pet cat. 

Recommended

White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event Katie Pavlich

She’s getting some great publicity out of this, which probably has nothing to do with the upcoming romance novel she’s penning with Mary Trump, right?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event Katie Pavlich
Here's What Trump Did After Being Arraigned Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell
Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn; Update: WH Responds. Leah Barkoukis
The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions' Katie Pavlich
MTG to Walensky: Will You Be on Pfizer or Moderna's Board When You Step Down? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event Katie Pavlich