New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse
Congress Should Not Accommodate OpenAI’s Regulatory Requests
Biden Snaps At Reporter Who Asked About Debt Limit As He Sends $375...
New Poll Shows Trump Dominating the Political Field
Why Do State Democrats Keep Smearing Parents?
MSNBC Host Freaks Out On Republicans While Defending Trans Surgeries for Kids
Russia Bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert From Entering the Country
Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’
Democrats Claim Florida Will Face Economic Chaos After DeSantis Bans Illegal Migrants From...
MTG-Jamaal Bowman Argument Made Even More Wild by Squad Members' Reactions
A Continuum of Hate
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons
It's Our Job to Support Mothers and Save Lives
Technological Advancements: For the Good or the Doom of Society?
Tipsheet

Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Speaks Out For the First Time

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 20, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran unfairly charged by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office, speaks out for the first time after putting a homeless man in a fatal chokehold. 

Penny said that the incident which killed Jordan Neely had nothing to do with race — but everything to do with a broken system "that so desperately failed us."

"This had nothing to do with race," Penny told the New York Post. "I judge a person based on their character. I'm not a white supremacist."

The former Marine said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident but insisted he had every right to protect himself and others on the subway that day. 

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life," Penny continued. "You know, I live an authentic and genuine life. And I would — if there was a threat and danger in the present." 

The 24-year-old veteran said he does not feel ashamed of what he did, adding that he always does what he thinks is right. 

Penny told the Post he was going to the gym when Neely entered his subway car in early May. Neely, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, began yelling about going to jail and being hungry and tired. Passengers reportedly said that Neely was yelling and acting erratically when Penny intervened, putting him in a chokehold.

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman

Attorneys for Penny say that the Marine acted in self-defense. 

A witness told Fox News Digital that he believes Penny "saved a lot of people that day that could have gotten hurt" while recalling that Neely was using words like "kill" and "bullet" when he was yelling.

When asked how he feels about the negative media coverage and public outcry following the incident, Penny said that he has remained calm and that worrying won't take away his problems. 

"If you're faced with all these challenges, you have to remain calm," Penny said. "What's the point of worrying about something? Worrying is not going to make your problems disappear. I attribute this to my father and grandfather. They are very, very stoic."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With Leah Barkoukis
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons Erich Pratt
New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse Katie Pavlich
Biden Snaps At Reporter Who Asked About Debt Limit As He Sends $375 Million in Weapons to Ukraine Sarah Arnold
MTG-Jamaal Bowman Argument Made Even More Wild by Squad Members' Reactions Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Ignites Angry Reactions for Saying Children ‘Belong to All of Us’ Madeline Leesman