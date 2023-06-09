Trump Has a New Legal Team After Indictment in Classified Doc Probe

Donald Trump has been indicted in the classified document probe, which is yet another legal witch hunt, but one that could do lasting damage to the former president already facing a trial date for the hush money arrangement he had with Stormy Daniels. That indictment handed down by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is more ludicrous than the classified materials investigation, which has been burned into our memories with images of FBI agents ransacking Mar-a-Lago.

According to the New York Post and ABC News, Trump faces several charges, which include willfully retaining the national defense documents, conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding the documents, corruptly concealing the records, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal and making false statements. Mr. Trump faces 75 years behind bars if convicted, but that's not the goal.

BREAKING: CBS News has confirmed former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. For the first time in American history, a former president is facing federal charges. pic.twitter.com/CN1sOiaFAH — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 9, 2023

CNN: One of the 7 charges Trump faces in classified documents case includes conspiracy https://t.co/pRuqPp1llW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2023





It's to neutralize his candidacy and the GOP for the 2024 cycle, with the hope that the anger from Republican Party voters will secure the former president the nomination. As Spencer's upcoming post highlights, the Biden White House was coy about the scheme, suggesting not so subtly that the indictment's timing was intentional. Biden had to sign off on the process, which could come at a better time for this administration: a bombshell document pointing to Joe being involved in a bribery scheme was finally revealed yesterday.

Back to Trump, this indictment is arguably election interference, but when has that stopped Democrats? They got away with it before. They control institutions of power and know how to use them to their political advantage. Republicans can and never will allow themselves to do the same. That's another debate, however.

Now, following the news of the indictment, Trump is changing legal teams, replacing his now-former lawyers Jim Trusty and John Rowley:

Trump's two attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty have resigned, per Trump, and Todd Blanche will be taking over: https://t.co/WgNQ9Tcctv — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) June 9, 2023





For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later. I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and “sick” group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before. We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!

Within GOP circles, the 2024 implications will be a top item for discussion, along with those who think Trump could run on pardoning himself. It's fanciful. It's a huge middle finger to the political class, but it's an initiative that's part of a show that most voters are tired of, though it's one that most hard-core Trump supporters would eat up.

