Tipsheet

Anti-DeSantis Whistleblower's Latest Antics Are Totally Unhinged

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 09, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Remember anti-DeSantis whistleblower Rebekah Jones? She’s the woman who was fired from Florida’s COVID response team for insubordination. Ms. Jones also alleged that she was the victim of retaliation by Gov. Ron DeSantis when her son got arrested. The real story is that her son threatened to shoot up his school. She tried to oust Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in 2022 and failed. She’s primarily been written off as a loon, though she was considered a hero among liberal media circles for a hot second. She joins folks like Michael Avenatti in that regard. But Ms. Jones is back in the news, at least locally, for some off-the-wall crazy antics, which include cyber stalking and accusing a man of raping her, the latter of which could land her right back in a courtroom (via WEAR News ABC3): 

Former Democratic congressional candidate Rebekah Jones will serve a year of probation after pleading no contest to a cyberstalking charge on Wednesday, stemming from a 2019 criminal investigation where a man allegedly accused Jones of posting naked pictures of him online. 

Jones, who was defeated by current Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in the 2022 election, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking back in 2019 for allegedly posting "revenge porn" of a man she believed to be the father of her child, according to an warrant affidavit. 

According to a warrant affidavit, Jones posted nude pictures of the victim on his employer's Instagram, in addition to sharing them with his family and friends. 

Jones began posting the pictures online after a temporary injunction filed by the victim expired back in 2019, according to a warrant affidavit. 

But she’s reportedly still going after the person she alleges was abusive:

This woman needs help.

