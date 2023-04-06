Rebekah Jones' Story About DeSantis Arresting Her Son Does Not Add Up

Rebekah Jones' claimed on Wednesday her son was "kidnapped" by local police on the orders of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for posting a meme about a school shooting in a Snapchat group, but Jones' version of events do not line up with what police have said about the case.

Jones infamously accused the DeSantis administration of hiding COVID death rates but an investigation did not support her claims.

It all started when Jones tweeted her family is not "safe" in Florida because her "son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety." Jones claims DeSantis "kidnapped my son" over a meme that someone in the Snapchat group then alerted the authorities. Jones shared the meme, which she said was not deemed a threat but "an officer told me the state issued a warrant for my son's arrest for "digital threats of terrorism."

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety.



THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis' Florida.



There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

They said they had to complete a threat assessment since they received an anon complaint, which both the local cops and the school signed off on as not being a threat. The kids were joking about cops and video games, which included this meme: pic.twitter.com/l06OkKG4mn — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

I had to get my husband and daughter out of here because CPS now interprets my home as dangerous because they've charged my 13 year old son with a felony for sharing a meme.



Less than a week after filing the first lawsuit in America against a state's Covid lies — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Jones' thread on Twitter was widely shared by liberals and progressives, gaining over 12.1 million views.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, her son was not "kidnapped" but rather Jones turned her son into the local sheriff's office: