Rebekah Jones' Story About DeSantis Arresting Her Son Does Not Add Up

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 06, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Phil Sears

Rebekah Jones' claimed on Wednesday her son was "kidnapped" by local police on the orders of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for posting a meme about a school shooting in a Snapchat group, but Jones' version of events do not line up with what police have said about the case.

Jones infamously accused the DeSantis administration of hiding COVID death rates but an investigation did not support her claims.

It all started when Jones tweeted her family is not "safe" in Florida because her "son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety." Jones claims DeSantis "kidnapped my son" over a meme that someone in the Snapchat group then alerted the authorities. Jones shared the meme, which she said was not deemed a threat but "an officer told me the state issued a warrant for my son's arrest for "digital threats of terrorism." 

The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter

Jones' thread on Twitter was widely shared by liberals and progressives, gaining over 12.1 million views.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, her son was not "kidnapped" but rather Jones turned her son into the local sheriff's office:

A spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that Jones' son had been arrested.

SRSO spokeswoman Jillian Durkin said the Sheriff's Office had received reports of a threat from multiple students and that a felony warrant was issued following an investigation of the reports.

Durkin said Jones turned her son in to the Sheriff's Office.

