Wait, The FBI's Informant Spoke to the Person Who Allegedly Bribed Biden?

The informant that the FBI has been in contact with concerning the bribery investigation in Joe Biden is fearing for his or her life. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) disclosed that this week during a meeting of the House Oversight Committee. Still, Democrats walked away with a different conclusion, and imaginations ran wild. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member on House Oversight, claimed that this was a political witch hunt against Biden, insinuating that the president was cleared of any wrongdoing under Attorney General William Barr and the Trump-appointed US attorney who first investigated these claims. Raskin further elaborated that Rudy Giuliani brought forward the initial allegations related to Ukraine.

As The Federalist noted, that’s not true. Former Attorney General William Barr also said the investigation was never shut down or concluded, instead being forwarded to the attorney’s office in Delaware for further review. Margot Cleveland also elaborated that Raskin's inability to keep up with timelines exposes more rot at the FBI, which has long been accused of running interference against any probes into the Biden family, especially Hunter. Cleveland adds that the FD-1023, the report filed containing information from informants, was in no way connected to Giuliani or Ukraine. It stood on its own, and there was another similar informant report filed in 2017 that contained the same information (via The Federalist) [emphasis mine]:

“It’s not true. It wasn’t closed down,” William Barr told The Federalist on Tuesday in response to Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin’s claim that the former attorney general and his “handpicked prosecutor” had ended an investigation into a confidential human source’s allegation that Joe Biden had agreed to a $5 million bribe. “On the contrary,” Barr stressed, “it was sent to Delaware for further investigation.” […] The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee also falsely suggested the CHS’s allegations were related to the investigation of information Rudy Giuliani had unearthed of the Biden family corruption in Ukraine. Not so, according to an individual familiar with the investigation who told The Federalist that the CHS [confidential human source] and the FD-1023 summary of his statement were both “unrelated to Rudy Giuliani” and “not derived” from any information Giuliani provided. This corroborates the House Oversight Committee’s representation that the June 30, 2020, FD-1023 “stands on its own” and was not part of the documents Giuliani provided the FBI in January 2020. In fact, according to the House Oversight Committee, the FD-1023 in question “contains information from the FBI’s confidential human source dating back to another FD-1023 generated in 2017,” which completely removes Giuliani from the mix. […] These new revelations prove significant for two reasons. First, there’s the underlying scandal of the FBI’s alleged failure to investigate the FD-1023 and FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten’s opening of an assessment in August 2020 to discredit that information, which “caused investigative activity to cease.” Knowing that the FD-1023 originated in Brady’s Western District of Pennsylvania proves explosive because Grassley’s whistleblower alleged that in September 2020, FBI headquarters placed the information contained in Auten’s assessment in a restricted-access sub-file that only the particular agents who uncovered the CHS’s info could access. How then could the FBI agents in Delaware further investigate the allegations? And those allegations, further detailed by Comer on Tuesday, are shocking. “A trusted confidential human source obtained information from a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Biden,” Comer told The Federalist. So the CHS didn’t just pass on information from some random third party: He spoke directly with the individual who claimed to have bribed Biden.

And if Brian Auten rings any bells, he’s the FBI agent who’s been QB1 in the bureau’s efforts to derail any investigation into the Biden family. Spencer covered the latest details about the Biden corruption web, where family members established numerous shell companies to funnel cash from Romanians. And now, this informant’s allegation that Joe received $5 million from a foreign national, which the FBI finally turned over to the House Oversight Committee, though they had to threaten contempt charges against Director Chris Wray. Even after handing over the files, the House Oversight Committee still plans to hold contempt proceedings tomorrow.

The FBI greenlighted arguably an illegal investigation into Trump on Russian collusion charges grounded in zero evidence. The Steele Dossier was a Clinton campaign-funded fishing expedition riddled with actual Russian disinformation. Campaign propaganda was used to secure illegal spy warrants on Trump associates. Exculpatory evidence, like Comey and the FBI brass knowing that the document was unreliable, was intentionally suppressed to maintain those warrants. The Trump campaign itself was under surveillance by the FBI under Crossfire Hurricane. And the FBI stifled any attempt to investigate the Bidens. How are these people not errand boys for Democrats, again? That’s the part Raskin left out.