GOP Rep Shares an Alarming Tweet About the Informant for the FBI's Biden Corruption Probe

Spencer has been tracking the Biden corruption probe, with the latest development being the most severe, potentially, for the family that has thus far escaped accountability. The Tony Bobulinski files revealed in October of 2020 showed that shady deals with the Chinese government while Joe Biden was vice president were suffocated by the media to help secure a Democratic win in the presidential election. Yet, for some of us, the string of alleged corruption didn’t stop there. Hunter Biden’s laptop was a roadmap to the family’s dealings, which usually revolved around cash payments for access to high-ranking officials. The recent development in the Biden corruption narrative is the collection of shell companies where money was funneled into, this time from Romanian sources:

The House Oversight Committee released a detailed memo outlining its latest findings, but here's the gist: Five weeks after Romania's president visited Washington and met with then-Vice President Biden, an entity called Bladon Enterprises Limited — reportedly Gabriel Popoviciu’s Cypriot company used to do business in Romania — started depositing funds, eventually totaling more than $3 million, into the Robinson Walker, LLC account — one of at least 15 companies created by Biden associates after Joe Biden became vice president. After the transfers from Bladon to Robinson Walker, bank accounts owned by members of Biden's family "received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account...while Joe Biden was Vice President." Those family members include Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and a still-unknown Biden bank account. The House Oversight Committee's memo points to a previous NBC News report that explained "Hunter Biden’s work for Popoviciu in 2016 went unreported at the time, but Joe Biden’s involvement in Romania was very much public."

The FBI has a document with damning evidence against the Biden family that was brought to them by a whistleblower. The files devolved into a tug-of-war between the House Oversight Committee and the FBI, who refused to turn it over. The bureau relented when FBI Director Chris Wray was threatened with contempt charges. Even still, House Republicans intend on moving forward with the contempt proceedings set to begin Thursday. But right now, the whistleblower for the case, where it’s been alleged that Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign national, doesn’t feel safe. The FBI feels that their informant could be murdered if his or her identity is revealed, or at least that’s what they told the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) shared that disturbing detail Monday night:

Just left meeting for House Oversight. The @FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 5, 2023

According to the @FBI, Biden as VP was involved in a 5 million dollar bribery scheme with a foreign national. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 5, 2023

There’s nothing behind the green movement that actually protects our environment. It only enables China to take advantage of America, which is clearly what @JoeBiden is allowing to have happen.



This isn’t some crazy conspiracy theory. It’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/Qghv8jHzdH — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 6, 2023

