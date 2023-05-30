FBI Director to Face Contempt Charges for Refusing to Turn Over Biden Bribery Document

The Republican Majority on the House Oversight Committee announced it would be taking further action against the Biden FBI on Tuesday after the agency again refused to provide unclassified documents responsive to a committee subpoena regarding an alleged criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

In a statement, Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had informed his committee "that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee," defying the House's oversight powers on a matter of significant interest to members of Congress and the American people.

Today, the FBI informed @GOPoversight that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee.



The Committee will now be taking steps to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena.



Statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/VY3WudlFkG — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 30, 2023

"The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable," Comer continued. "While I have a call scheduled with FBI Director Wray tomorrow to discuss his response further, the Committee has been clear in its intent to protect Congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena," he explained.

"Americans deserve the truth, and the Oversight Committee will continue to demand transparency from this nation’s chief law enforcement agency," Comer pledged.

Comer is not without backing to pursue action against Director Wray, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying on Tuesday morning that missing another deadline to comply with the Oversight Committee's subpoena would trigger formal contempt charges from the lower chamber:

I have a message for FBI Director Christopher Wray: If he misses today's deadline to turn over subpoenaed documents to Congress, I am prepared to move contempt charges against him. pic.twitter.com/D3hyW3VIpX — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 30, 2023

As Katie reported previously on the FBI's refusal to turn over the unclassified documents related to the whistleblower allegations that the agency had knowledge of this alleged criminal scheme between Biden during his time as VP and an unknown foreign national