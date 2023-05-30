The Debt Ceiling 'Deal' and DeSantis' Fundraising Strategy
Will the FBI Meet Today's Deadline to Turn Over the Biden Bribery Document?
This Tweet From an MLB Pitcher Is Sure to Make Leftist Sports Media...
Rand Paul Releases Alternative to Biden-McCarthy Debt Deal
CUNY School of Law Commencement Speaker Delivered a Speech That Was Off-the-Wall...
Heritage Foundation: Here Are the Real Losers in the Debt Ceiling Agreement
Another Murder Happens Because of Soft-on-Crime Los Angeles DA
MSNBC Host: Voters Will Not Get Why DeSantis Accuses Disney of Grooming Children
Latest DC Robbery Suspect Shows How Crime Is Out of Control
Despite Bud Light's Efforts, Sales Continue Downward Spiral
Here's What Gavin Newsom Was Tweeting About on Memorial Day
Texas High School Postpones Graduation After Most Students Fail to Earn Their Diploma
How Did Chicago's Anti-Violence 'Peacekeepers' Experiment Go Over the Long Weekend?
Trans Predator Who ‘Identifies As a Teenager’ Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Enticement of...
Tipsheet

FBI Director to Face Contempt Charges for Refusing to Turn Over Biden Bribery Document

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 30, 2023 5:15 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

The Republican Majority on the House Oversight Committee announced it would be taking further action against the Biden FBI on Tuesday after the agency again refused to provide unclassified documents responsive to a committee subpoena regarding an alleged criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

In a statement, Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had informed his committee "that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee," defying the House's oversight powers on a matter of significant interest to members of Congress and the American people.

"The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable," Comer continued. "While I have a call scheduled with FBI Director Wray tomorrow to discuss his response further, the Committee has been clear in its intent to protect Congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena," he explained. 

Recommended

This Tweet From an MLB Pitcher Is Sure to Make Leftist Sports Media Melt Down Spencer Brown

"Americans deserve the truth, and the Oversight Committee will continue to demand transparency from this nation’s chief law enforcement agency," Comer pledged. 

Comer is not without backing to pursue action against Director Wray, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying on Tuesday morning that missing another deadline to comply with the Oversight Committee's subpoena would trigger formal contempt charges from the lower chamber:

As Katie reported previously on the FBI's refusal to turn over the unclassified documents related to the whistleblower allegations that the agency had knowledge of this alleged criminal scheme between Biden during his time as VP and an unknown foreign national:

The document in question allegedly shows then Vice President Joe Biden taking bribe money in exchange for changes in U.S. foreign policy. Earlier this month a whistleblower, who is now protected under federal law, came forward with the bribery allegation in testimony to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley. 

The FBI missed a deadline to turn over the document two weeks ago and sent a letter justifying their belief Congress isn't entitled to the information. 

"I can't speak to the specific document. We are committed to working collaboratively with both committees but we also have to balance sources and methods and ongoing investigations," Wray recently said during testimony on Capitol Hill. "I really can't get into the specifics here."

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Tweet From an MLB Pitcher Is Sure to Make Leftist Sports Media Melt Down Spencer Brown
Trump Vs. DeSantis Kevin McCullough
How Did Chicago's Anti-Violence 'Peacekeepers' Experiment Go Over the Long Weekend? Guy Benson
Rand Paul Releases Alternative to Biden-McCarthy Debt Deal Spencer Brown
Here's What Gavin Newsom Was Tweeting About on Memorial Day Rebecca Downs
This Has to Be the Most Brutal Way to Lose a Championship Baseball Game Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
This Tweet From an MLB Pitcher Is Sure to Make Leftist Sports Media Melt Down Spencer Brown