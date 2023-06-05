Sorry, King Murphy: Judge Strikes Down Most of NJ's Carry Restrictions
Oh, Of Course, Biden Would Pick Someone Like This to Head the CDC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2023 4:30 PM

Rochelle Walensky’s reign of terror is over at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a new war is about to begin. First, congressional Republicans should do all they can to derail this nomination. Mandy Cohen is the person slated to replace Walensky and, given her background, could become a key piece in the Left’s crusade to erode Second Amendment rights. Cohen co-founded Doctors for Obama, which Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon noted espoused anti-police and anti-Second Amendment policy positions.  

Cohen is one of those professionals who want to treat mass shootings and gun violence like a viral outbreak, prescribing policies that would make it easier to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens based on medical reasons. Forget the COVID lockdowns, which were already grounded in voodoo science, this could make way for a backdoor gun grab, and the GOP shouldn’t show deference for a nominee whose aim isn’t centered on enhancing public health (via Washington Free Beacon): 

President Joe Biden's likely nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cofounded a medical advocacy group that supports a variety of radical left-wing causes. 

Mandy Cohen cofounded Doctors for Obama and served as executive director of its spinoff, Doctors for America. The organization, which began as a pro-Obamacare group, in recent years has pushed Congress to ban semiautomatic rifles and treat gun violence as a public health crisis, sided with the anti-police movement, and launched a campaign to "demand [an] anti-racism curriculum in medical institutions." 

Cohen's affiliation with the left-wing group could exacerbate what is already expected to be a tough confirmation battle. The Biden CDC has been under intense scrutiny thanks in large part to outgoing chief Rochelle Walensky's support for pandemic quarantines, mask mandates, and school closures. Walensky instituted a ban on evictions, citing the pandemic, that was later struck down by the Supreme Court. 

In 2021, Doctors for America endorsed proposals that would defund police departments, including a bill sponsored by Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) to scale "back the role of law enforcement." Doctors for America in 2020 sponsored a report with the left-wing Alliance for Safety and Justice that recommended a reduction in police funding to fund other agencies to deal with "mental health crisis" response. The organization launched a campaign to "demand [an] anti-racism curriculum in medical institutions" and has pushed for a variety of gun control bills. 

It isn’t surprising that Biden has picked candidates either to the Left of Lenin, grossly unqualified, or a combination of the two to head key agencies. He’s playing to the base and merely concerned about checking boxes in this game of diversity bingo. As the story is being written about the debt ceiling deal, it’s a GOP defeat. The party must regroup and push back. Working to sink this nomination could be a good exercise.


