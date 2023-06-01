Feinstein's Office Initiates Biden-like Protocol Regarding Interacting with the Media

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) health has been front-and-center, but that story, along with attacks from her Democratic colleagues, has taken a back seat due to the debt ceiling crisis. The longtime Democratic Senator from California has recovered from a lengthy battle with shingles, which has irked those on her side of the aisle since her absence has clogged a host of Biden judicial nominees. The progressive wing wants her gone, though Ms. Feinstein isn’t running for re-election. She’s pushing 90 years old, and her declining mental faculties have been an open secret.

The California liberal does have excellent staffers who have kept the ship afloat. Yet, more updates on her health included an undisclosed case of encephalitis, which can happen when fighting the shingles virus. She also told reporters upon her return, or at least insinuated, that she hadn’t left the capital. She was gone for over two months. That slippage has led to Feinstein’s staff initiating a Biden-like protocol regarding the media: don’t talk to them (via NY Post):

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is being shielded from interacting with reporters and photographers on Capitol Hill, following her return to Congress from a months-long battle with health complications. Aides are physically barring members of the press from interacting with the 89-year-old senator, and the office of the Senate sergeant-at-arms last week prohibited journalists from taking pictures of or documenting Feinstein’s arrival at the Capitol, the Los Angeles Times reported. A spokesman for Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the senator’s office has coordinated with Capitol Police “for safety reasons” but has not asked officers to stop photojournalists from taking pictures. […] Since her return, the wheelchair-bound Feinstein has been photographed in the hallways of Congress side by side with Nancy Corinne Prowda, the eldest daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is apparently her caretaker but has also blocked reporters’ access to the senator. Pelosi has endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to replace Feinstein in the Senate, heightening speculation that her daughter may be running interference for the California senator to help Schiff clinch the Democratic nomination. Feinstein’s office and Pelosi’s office have maintained that Prowda’s presence is meant to support the senator’s recovery and remains “personal, not political.”

In 2016, the people of California voted to send Ms. Feinstein back. For all the Left’s railing about sexism and misogyny, they have zero qualms about engaging in these activities if it means expanding their foothold on the Hill or in the courts. It’s not surprising, but the stench of hypocrisy is worse than a Porta John on a 90-degree day. They know it, too. The Sacramento Bee admitted that Feinstein might be a victim of sexism, but it’s for the best. The 2024 Senate map is not favorable to Democrats, so the Left isn’t taking any chances regarding shaping the courts that Trump overhauled. They want to get as much done if things go sideways next year. But every attack against Feinstein and her ability to do the job could be redirected at Joe Biden.