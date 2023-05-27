Can Ron DeSantis Take Down Donald Trump?
Tipsheet

Why Others Dems Are Not Shocked About Jerry Nadler Dozing Off During Committee Hearing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 27, 2023 7:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is so committed to serving his country that he fell asleep during a hearing for the House Judiciary Committee. Nadler is no longer the top dog as Republicans retook the lower chamber in the 2022 midterms, so he doesn’t want to work anymore, apparently. His Democratic colleagues also seem unbothered by his power nap during this hearing for a regulatory reform bill. The New York Post added that off-camera voices were caught trying to stir the New York Democrat from his slumber (via NY Post): 


Rep. Jerry Nadler was seen dozing off during a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

The viral video clip began whipping around Twitter Wednesday. “Disgrace … sleeping through this,” a low voice off-camera can be heard whispering. “Might want to wake him up.” 

The Wednesday hearing focused on edits to a regulatory reform bill before sending it to the full House floor. 

Nadler, the top Democrat on the committee, appears blissfully unaware as the proceedings happen around him. 

[…] 

After nearly four minutes, Nadler eventually comes to. 

“Wakey wakey. Good morning,” soft voices off-camera can be heard saying. 

The publication added a quote from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who said that the committee had done its best work with Nadler now in low power mode. The reason for Nadler’s Democratic Party colleagues not caring about his napping is that it’s commonplace. The man sleeps; “it’s a known thing” on the Hill. Yet, being caught napping is probably better than when Mr. Nadler might have had an accident on live television during the closing weeks of the 2020 election:

