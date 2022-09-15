Jerry Nadler Has a New Nickname, Though One He Probably Doesn't Like

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 6:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Jerry Nadler Has a New Nickname, Though One He Probably Doesn't Like

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is sitting high on this throne. He emerged victorious in a three-way Democratic primary that pitted him against colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), which was marked by unusual viciousness. Democratic bloodsports are nasty but adding the Big Apple factor turned it into something out of Gangs of New York. Maloney called Nadler senile and blamed her loss on misogyny. One of the most liberal and Democratic-dominated cities is oozing with a hatred of women—lady, you just lost. Nadler is a top Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, but does he even work? We might have found a Democrat who works less than Joe Biden. If not, he’s undoubtedly the most lethargic (via NY Post):

When the country’s House Democratic committee chairs gathered for a regular Zoom check-in earlier this year — one of the leaders was asleep at the wheel.

As the nation’s most powerful elected officials planned, strategized and informed their colleagues about what they were up to, Rep. Jerry Nadler — chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — napped.

“He was Rock-A-Bye Baby. The meetings are usually half an hour and he was out for about 15 minutes,” a Democratic Hill staffer who was on the call told The Post.

The aide said nobody bothered to wake the sleeping giant, and things hummed along without him.

“It’s just a known thing,” the aide said of Nadler’s serial snoozing.

[…]

“Staff regularly have to wake him up during hearings,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), who serves with Nadler on the committee, told The Post.

“I don’t think it’s like Dianne Feinstein,” said one House Democrat who works closely with Nadler — referencing the famously out-of-it 89-year-old California senator. “You can just tell he’s not … as engaged with others.”

Two House insiders say Nadler’s deterioration played a role in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to sideline him during former President Trump’s first impeachment hearing in 2019.

Nadler’s languorous demeanor is something of an open secret on the Hill. The New York liberal is the king of naps. Some of this could be due to his old age, though the frequency of Mr. Nadler dozing off increased since his wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to The New York Post. Then again, Mr. Nadler has quite a health history, such as his collapse at a 2019 presser in Manhattan that required hospitalization. The congressman also had gastric bypass surgery in 2002 after becoming so large that he could not use New York City’s subway system. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Army Suggests Soldiers Go on Food Stamps to Deal With Soaring Inflation
Leah Barkoukis
‘Terrible Timing, Terrible Tactics': Jesse Watters Gets Into Tense Exchange With Lindsey Graham Over Federal Abortion Bill Proposal
Scott Morefield
Majority of Democrats Than Republicans Believe Biden Is Dividing America
Sarah Arnold
Sen. Rick Scott Challenges Biden to Take Note From His 'American Rescue Plan'
Sarah Arnold
Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC
Julio Rosas
Newsom Announces New Abortion Website Attacking Republicans For Being Pro-Life
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular