The Trump Classified Document Circus Is About to Get a New Shot of Life

Remember the Mar-a-Lago raid last summer? The FBI deployed agents to ransack the home of Donald Trump, searching for classified materials that the National Archives alleged were never returned. The allegations from the initial raid were ludicrous, with The Washington Post alleging that nuclear secrets were strewn across dining room tables. A lengthy email chain between Trump’s lawyers and the National Archives showed they were trying to cooperate. These materials were not in an unsecured location; the president’s home has full-time Secret Service protection. Also, they had staff with security clearances to handle the materials. The legal argument for the raid has been questioned, and it should, given how the FBI has run amok during the Trump presidency.

And before the liberal media gets excited over the latest about the unconstitutional Trump raid, have they forgotten that Joe Biden is also at the center of a classified document scandal of his own making? There are notable differences: government officials didn’t know how many classified materials were left exposed, the number of locations was unknown, and state secrets were on Joe Biden’s coffee table. Okay, may be a stretch, but they were found inside his Delaware residence. Did staff with the proper clearance handle these materials? It’s unknown since the special counsel is taking Biden’s personal attorneys’ word about what transpired as gospel. Unlike Trump’s special counsel investigation looking into the classified document issue, there have been allegations that Biden’s special counsel is slow-walking or perhaps sabotaging the probe.

The update on the Trump raid is that there’s an allegation that the former president’s aides moved boxes of files before the FBI arrived on the scene. This will surely energize the media who haven’t been given much to defend Biden or the Democrats during these debt ceiling negotiations. That’s probably because Joe doesn’t talk to the press, he runs away from them. And given the latest on those discussions, I have a feeling he hasn’t been talking to congressional leadership much either (via WaPo):

Two of Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the former president’s Florida home to retrieve classified documents in response to a subpoena — timing that investigators have come to view as suspicious and an indication of possible obstruction, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump and his aides also allegedly carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive papers even before his office received the May 2022 subpoena, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive ongoing investigation. Prosecutors in addition have gathered evidence indicating that Trump at times kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, these people said. Taken together, the new details of the classified-documents investigation suggest a greater breadth and specificity to the instances of possible obstruction found by the FBI and Justice Department than has been previously reported. It also broadens the timeline of possible obstruction episodes that investigators are examining — a period stretching from events at Mar-a-Lago before the subpoena to the period after the FBI raid there on Aug. 8.

Okay, I’m sorry, they might have moved documents from one room to another in preparation for the agents’ arrival? Were these files destroyed? Of course, the article doesn’t delve into that, only that someone might have moved some boxes on the property, and there were dress rehearsals on how to move sensitive materials, which doesn’t sound all that unorthodox. It’s better than Joe Biden and his crew neglecting protocol and carelessly leaving state secrets at multiple locations.

I’m sure, like the other Trump ‘bombshells’ in the past, this will be a nothingburger, but the media will make it seem like the former president was going to sell nuclear secrets to the Iranians.