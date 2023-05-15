CNN's Jake Tapper: Durham Report Is 'Devastating' to the FBI and It Exonerates Trump

The report on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has been released at long last. Katie wrote about how the 300-page report torched the basis for the counterintelligence operation, the credibility of the FBI, and that of disgraced former director James Comey, and pointed to an aura of bias that was the primary motivator for plunging the nation into this circus. The left ate it up as part of their coping mechanism to get over the 2016 election, the greatest political upset in modern American history.

NOW - Durham report finds the FBI failed in its responsibility to the public and never should have launched the Trump-Russia probe.pic.twitter.com/uIIQJYVrOS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 15, 2023

The Report's elaborate details shred James Comey's claims of professionalism. Yet, Comey continues to sell books on his vision of "ethical leadership" after overseeing what Durham calls an abandonment of "fealty" to the law and standards of the FBI. https://t.co/bRQQl5U8Mf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023





Liberal America's mindset for years could be encapsulated as such: There's no way we could lose; it had to have been rigged. That inability to grasp that often your side loses in a democratic government led the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the media establishment to go down this rabbit hole, hoping that some solid evidence of collusion would be unearthed. None ever materialized. And now, years after Trump has left office, we learn what a lot of us already knew—it was a hoax:

"The objective facts show that the FBI’s handling of important aspects of the Crossfire Hurricane matter were seriously deficient,” Durham wrote. "Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the (Justice) Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report." During his lengthy investigation, Durham found the FBI should have never opened the investigations and that they were led by politically motivated actors like former FBI agent Peter Strzok. "Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," the report states. "FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

And when CNN admits that this report is a nightmare for the FBI and exonerates Donald Trump, you know many people should be embarrassed. That's how Jake Tapper described the report:

TAPPER: Durham report is "devastating to the FBI and to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/DC30fNpEve — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2023

Tapper was Patient Zero for the collusion hoax back in January of 2017. He deliberately helped kick off the hysteria with his "reporting" on Comey's bogus meeting to set-up Trump using the dossier, which fueled the hoax for years. Tapper should personally apologize for his role. https://t.co/mgxPIMkgdB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023





The FBI has long been the gold standard in law enforcement, whose professionalism and objectivity were once revered in this field. Apoliticism was its only religion, and now it has sold its soul in a Faustian bargain to prevent a man it didn't like from becoming president. That's not its job. The illegal FISA spy warrants that were signed off during this investigation were also troubling. Yet, no one was ever held accountable for this gross breach of civil liberties where Carter Page bore the brunt of the fallout from the FBI's rogue operations. When the voters chose Trump, the FBI made sure to engage in a destructive campaign of subterfuge. And James Comey, once seen as a principled leader whose leadership of the FBI was beyond reproach, is now forever stained by this politically motivated scheme to derail a presidential candidate.

The Durham report is damning. It shows the FBI operating as a disinformation shop for the Clinton campaign, ignoring its own rules, and blatantly & maliciously interfering in a presidential election. The Steele dossier was fake, and FBI knew it all along. pic.twitter.com/vGkPYloz5B — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) May 15, 2023





Durham: The FBI knew Steele Dossier source Igor Danchenko's claims about Sergei Millian were lies, which is why they never tried to even corroborate them. And yet, the FBI still put the false allegations in multiple illegal FISA warrant applications against Carter Page. pic.twitter.com/BahgiZZBEJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023

House Republicans should deliver a flurry of subpoenas for the hearings that are to come and have Mr. Comey be the first witness. No remote nonsense—drag him to the Hill and grill him. No bathroom, lunch, or dinner breaks. He must stay until everyone asks questions, which should also stretch the mall's length. Then, get Peter Strzok and his girlfriend, Lisa Page, back. Everyone must come back because the jig is up.

The FBI and DOJ restricted two investigations into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election:



1) The Clinton Foundation investigation



2) Illegal foreign contributions to the Clinton Campaign



"No investigative activities occurred for months" — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

According to an FBI CHS in early 2016, the Clinton Campaign was "fully aware" of and "ok with" a foreign contribution in violation of federal law.



The FBI agent didn't get receipts - and asked the source to stay away from the Clinton campaign. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The Carter Page FISA was submitted under intense pressure from the FBI leadership.



FBI Director James Comey, in particulary, wanted the Carter Page FISA - badly.



Comey to McCabe: "Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?" pic.twitter.com/voeI2Fg9th — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023





The FBI paid Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko a total of $220K.



The FBI - after it learned Danchenko lied to them, and during the Durham investigation - proposed future payments of $300K.



Payments that would have kept Danchenko under wraps. pic.twitter.com/lydAj8ziPq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023



