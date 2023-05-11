Trump's Remarks on January 6 Will Probably Cause Liberal America to Melt Down Today

CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump was everything you’d expect it to be from the former president. There were times when vintage Trump roared back with a vengeance; he called moderator Kaitlin Collins a “nasty person” for her persistent interruptions. Without a doubt, this was CNN’s most significant ratings draw in quite some time. Some answers Trump had will surely trigger liberal America, especially considering the verdict of the defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. The former president must fork over $5 million to Ms. Carroll in a legal action that even anti-Trump conservatives knew was hot garbage. Trump called Carroll a “wack job” during the event (via Fox News):

Note: The CNN Town Hall was a 90 minute broadcast, though the network expected the actual event to go as long as 75 minutes. They stopped less than 70 minutes in. In other words, they could have gone longer if they wanted—which is usually what executives do with big ratings draws — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 11, 2023

Here are just some of the MANY problems with Jean Carroll’s case against Trump:



-She doesn’t know what year it happened

-There was TV show around the same time with the EXACT same plot

-Access Hollywood tape came out BEFORE she made her claim

-She has BIG political motive — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) May 9, 2023

Former President Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll:



"I swear... and I have never done that. And I swear I have no idea who the hell... she's a whack job." pic.twitter.com/lZ94oN7uTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023





Former President Donald Trump called the verdict by a federal jury that he was liable for sexual abuse "a rigged deal" during a prime time town hall of Republican and independent voters Wednesday evening in a crucial early presidential primary state. The town hall, held at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, came one day after the jury in New York City found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in an upscale Manhattan department store nearly three decades ago, but not liable for the rape Carroll accused Trump of committing. Along with trashing the verdict, Trump claimed that Carroll was "a wack job." The former president also reiterated that he had "never met this woman" and claimed that "this is a fake story, a made up story."

As if that didn’t get left-wingers' blood boiling, what he said about the January 6 riot will be the topic of discussion for CNN and MSNBC for the rest of the week. Trump said that he would pardon many of the January 6 defendants who’ve been convicted on federal charges:

New Hampshire Voter: "Will you pardon the January 6 rioters who were convicted of federal offenses?"



Former President Trump: "I am inclined to pardon many of them..." pic.twitter.com/mfde10qj2q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

Former President Trump on January 6 rioters and pardons:



"What they've done to these people, they've persecuted these people... They are living in hell right now." pic.twitter.com/IF64a5EmVt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

Remember, this is the raison d'etre for the Left—the attack was worse than the 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor. This riot almost destroyed the country. January 6 was a riot, but it wasn’t an armed rebellion or an insurrection. there weren’t piles of bodies; the Left is trying to make this akin to when the British burned Washington to the ground during the War of 1812. The only person who was shot and killed was Ashli Babbitt. Her officer-involved shooting death remains marred by controversy. No Capitol Police officers were killed either. The late Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, but the liberal media weaponized his death for weeks before a medical examiner’s report debunked the entire show. Also, congressional Democrats played a part in hamstringing a proper and rapid security response in the case of the Capitol Ground becoming chaotic.

Democrats wanted to use the riot to smear the GOP as extremist during the 2022 midterms, but the economy bottomed out. The primetime hearings never caught on with the public, who have long since moved on from this little dust-up. For the GOP, they got too comfortable, too overconfident that Biden’s gross incompetence would overshadow some candidates who were less than stellar and proved it on multiple occasions. The GOP ended one of the most winnable cycles, one primed for a red tsunami, by barely retaking the House.

The political class got spooked by how easy it was for ordinary Americans to trespass into the Capitol Building. That’s all it was—trespassing. Before Fox News decided to commit ratings seppuku, now-former host Tucker Carlson showed the footage Democrats didn’t want you to see, showing these ‘insurrectionists’ wandering the halls sightseeing. The infamous Q’Anon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, who was slapped with a 41-month jail sentence, has been released. He was caught being escorted by police around the building, which he returned by praying for their safety. At one point, Mr. Chansley is seen walking past several police officers, but none react or place him under arrest.

For those who picked some fights with officers, that’s a case-by-case thing that Trump alluded to, but for the lion's share of the people the FBI rounded up, including cancer-stricken grandmas, they need to be released. These people aren’t Timothy McVeigh acolytes, and most already know that, except those who work in liberal newsrooms.

Last Note: The meltdown has begun:

Nicolle Wallace is angry CNN's interviewing the former president: "When Donald Trump has a platform to talk, the worst elements of our society are just watching" pic.twitter.com/f2mSNFx8dK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2023



