Tipsheet

Here’s the Latest on the Other Texas Mass Shooting the Liberal Media Decided to Bury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 11, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

It’s not exactly a surprise that the Cleveland, Texas, shooter tried to evade the authorities. He slaughtered an entire family and tried to leave the United States. What killer hasn’t tried to do that in the past? It’s a formulaic narrative that most murderers fall into, but the twist here is that there’s a political element. The mass shooter was an illegal alien. With Title 42 is set to expire this evening and the southern border is going to descend into madness, the media is looking to steer clear of this issue. Also, a nonwhite mass shooter usually gets ignored by the liberal press since there’s nothing to weaponize against Republicans.   

This tragedy that struck San Jacinto County involved Francisco Oropesa, who used an AR-15 rifle to murder his neighbors, one of the victims was only nine years old. Oropesa has a lengthy history with immigration enforcement, having been deported multiple times. Again, it’s why his failed attempt out of the country isn’t a shock. Oropesa was placed under arrest for the murders on May 9 (via Associated Press): 


A man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas after they asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house hid out just miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico, authorities said Wednesday. 

Francisco Oropeza showered and slept at the house outside the city of Conroe on Tuesday while Divimara Lamar Nava got him donuts from a nearby store, a prosecutor said. Lamar Nava also acknowledged delivering a message from Oropeza to his cousins in the area asking them to help him get out of the country, the prosecutor said at Lamar Nava’s probable cause hearing. The cousins refused to help. 

Authorities believe Lamar Nava was talking to investigators at the same time she was trying to help Oropeza, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said at a news conference. She initially told authorities she didn’t know where Oropeza was, but later told a federal agent that he showed up at the house about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the prosecutor at the probable cause hearing. 

Oropeza, 38, was arrested there on Tuesday evening, just 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the city of Cleveland, where the shootings took place. Acting on a tip, authorities found him hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet after a four-day manhunt. Lamar Nava, 53, was arrested at the house on Wednesday. 

Authorities identified Lamar Nava as Oropeza’s wife, though jail records list her as not being married but sharing a home address with him. 

With the border in chaos, we cannot say for sure that this plan wouldn’t have succeeded. Julio has been on the ground documenting the bedlam at the border—and even Biden officials admit that the initial days after the expiration of Title 42 could be frenetic. Trump was starting to get the border under control before Biden wrecked it. 

Yet, this mass shooting is lost in the wind, as the media is obsessed with Mauricio Garcia’s rampage in Allen, Texas, where he killed eight people. The media focuses on him for his alleged ties to neo-Nazism, but the nonwhite Nazi narrative isn’t sticking with the public.

