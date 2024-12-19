Kennedy Says There's One Person Who Can Help Johnson Avert Shutdown

With a government shutdown on the horizon, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) explained what it will take for Republicans to come together on an interim spending bill.

“This can be fixed,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends,” offering his advice if he were “king for a day.”

“First, I would tell everybody to take their meds,” he continued. “Number two, I think President Trump is gonna have to consider coming to Washington. I mean, let’s face it, he’s the president now, it’s not President Biden.”

Kennedy argued Trump needs to meet with Johnson and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) to come up with a “new skinny CR.”

“If the president wants to do something on the debt limit we need to find out what it is and put it in the bill, and then the president's gonna have to help [Speaker Johnson] sell it in the House.”

Since House Democrats won’t be on board, Johnson needs all Republicans on board.

“He’s got a bunch of free-range chickens,” Kennedy said. “I’m not criticizing them, but they wander off and [Johnson] can’t catch all of them by himself.”

That’s why it’s critical Trump steps in to help, the Republican senator argued.

“Now, after it passes the House it’s gonna come to the Senate,” he said. “The president’s gonna have to sit down with [Sens.] John Thune and Chuck Schumer and Chuck is gonna come with a laundry list of spending porn and President Trump’s gonna have to say 'no,' and Schumer’s gonna say ‘Im gonna blame it on you,’ and President Trump’s gonna say ‘I’m gonna fight.’ And that’s what will get it done.”