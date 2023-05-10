Denver Councilwoman: White-owned Businesses Should Be Taxed More to Help Out Minority Ones

It’s not shocking that an elected official in a liberal city would say that white-owned businesses must be taxed more so that cash could be reallocated to minority ones. Reparations have become a hot topic for progressives, but West Coast liberals are implementing it. In California, a task force has been created, with billions of dollars at stake regarding these woke action items (via Fox News):

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in a political no-win situation when it comes to a proposal by his own reparations task force to pay up to $1.2 million in taxpayer money to every qualifying Black resident as a means to atone for slavery and discrimination. Newsom has yet to weigh in on the recommendations by California Reparations Task Force, which was created by state legislation he signed in 2020. While the formal recommendations were approved by the task force during a public meeting in Oakland on Saturday, they’ve been working on the plan for more than two years. Newsom has chosen to remain silent on the issue even though he may soon be forced to choose a side. The task force’s final recommendations will be submitted to the California Legislature, which will then decide whether to implement the measures and send them to Newsom's desk to be signed into law.

Since liberalism now accepts that anyone can be anything: I’m now identifying as a black person for that amount of cash. Not really. But I doubt this will be signed into law. The Golden State tried to enact its version of single-payer, and it failed because even state Democrats saw it as a fool’s errand. In Vermont, another deep blue haven, their attempt at single-payer also failed—it was too expensive.

Still, while widescale reparations aren’t in the cards right now, that doesn’t mean we have local officials, like Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca running on a platform of business-based reparations. Ms. CdeBaca is running for re-election. LibsofTikTok posted her proposal on Twitter, which the left-wing politician swiftly blocked:

Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, says white owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black owned businesses. pic.twitter.com/s9JhSdAmtj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2023

It's this sadistic authoritarianism that remains freakish among liberals. I’m preaching to the choir, but anything they hate is racism. And if you dare partake in working for a living and you’re white, Hispanic, Asian, or any ethnic group they feel is problematic at that time, punishment must be meted out. What a miserable way to live.

Ms. CdeBaca later said this wasn’t a policy proposal, though she’s firmly for reparations:

